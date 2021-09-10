Tipperary striker Cian Murphy has hit the goal trail at Cork City after injury

“My motivation is the fear of not playing the following game. I just make sure, I’m on the top of my game so that I am in the team the next week and the week after that. It’s about taking it one game at a time basically."
“I’m lucky in a sense that it happened when I was very young that I could recover. I know now how to manage the hamstring to better prevent such an injury from happening again in the future. It’s made me learn and focus a lot more with gym work. It was a bit of a blessing in terms of realising just how important gym work is.”
Murphy will be looking not only to further his footballing career but also his education. The striker was studying at Colaiste Stiofain Naofa and now hopes to go studying in the coming months.