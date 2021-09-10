Tipperary striker Cian Murphy has hit the goal trail at Cork City after injury

CORK City striker Cian Murphy believes that his goalscoring form this season is more to do with a consistent run of games in the team rather than doing anything different.

Murphy, who recently committed his future to the club by signing a new contract, is enjoying his best season and hopes to continue his good form.

“I don’t think I’ve been doing anything different. I think my form is more down to a consistent run of games in the team. I’ve been lucky as well in terms of managing to stay injury free this season. I’m certainly more relaxed than I was in the past and I’m getting used to playing senior football.

“I always go into every game thinking that ‘I want to improve myself’. That I have to perform well in every game in order to start the next game. That’s what I’ve been saying to myself for this year anyway. I have to prove myself every time I step onto the pitch, and to just keep doing what I’m doing.

“My motivation is the fear of not playing the following game. I just make sure, I’m on the top of my game so that I am in the team the next week and the week after that. It’s about taking it one game at a time basically."

Cork City's Cian Murphy shoots past Galway United's Stephen Walsh at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In the build-up to games, Murphy likes to try and stick to a routine that has worked the previous week. The striker certainly has a superstitious side when it comes to matchdays.

I do have some superstitious before games. I kind of watch the same TV shows. I try to get up at the same time in the morning and other little bits. At the moment, I’m watching Sons of Anarchy on the day of a game.

“I’m actually nearly finished it at this stage, so I’ll have to find a new one now. With the away trips, I always manage to get through a few episodes.”

In 2019, Murphy suffered a bad injury when he tore his hamstring playing against St Patrick’s Athletic at Turner’s Cross. It kept Murphy out for months but the striker never feared for his future in the professional game and believes that he has learned a lot from sustaining such an injury so early in his career.

“I never questioned my future when I suffered the injury. I was still young. I had never really got a good go in the first-team yet, so when I did sign again, the following season after the injury, it was kind of a fresh start.

“Obviously, last season, I didn’t play too much but I probably wasn’t still 100% percent fit after the injury. It wasn’t until pre-season this season that I managed to get a full pre-season in, and thankfully, it hasn’t bothered me since.

“I’m lucky in a sense that it happened when I was very young that I could recover. I know now how to manage the hamstring to better prevent such an injury from happening again in the future. It’s made me learn and focus a lot more with gym work. It was a bit of a blessing in terms of realising just how important gym work is.”

Cian Murphy after hitting the net against UCD. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

LOCAL HERO

Murphy signed for City after a successful trial with the club. The Tipperary native played for St Michael’s AFC and was always keen on a move to City after seeing how successful fellow former St Michael’s player Shane Long’s career progressed.

“Shane was always an idol of mine. He sort of had the same pathway as me. We played for the same local team as me, so I was always interested in watching his career develop. He’s gone on and had a great career over in England.

“When I was 15, about nine of us were sent up from Tipp. A fella recommended the nine of us who played in the Tipp League. I came up here and had two or three trials and ended up signing for the U17 team then.”

Murphy will be looking not only to further his footballing career but also his education. The striker was studying at Colaiste Stiofain Naofa and now hopes to go studying in the coming months.

Cork City's Cian Murphy pokes home his goal against Bray Wanderers. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“I did a bit in CSN before Covid but that kind of went then when Covid hit. I want to go back to MTU (Munster Technology University) and some stage whether that be this year or next.”