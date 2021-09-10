Noel Hennessy has had a long and storied career in Cork soccer

“We had some great players there too. Barbara, Lynda and Susan O’Connell, Emma Jane Aherne, Bernadine Maher and Jenny Coughlan to name a few. It was a great team. I coached there for nine years and really enjoyed it.”
“Pat’s son Paul Hennessy, my nephew, asked me to help out with the team he was playing on, the juniors. So I called down and ended up managing that team. Their manager, the late Jamsie Corcoran was stepping down so I started that role. My son, Shane also started playing on the team and in our first year we won the league.