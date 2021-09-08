Rebel Óg Minor Football: Cork hurler William Buckley shines for the Barrs

St Finbarr’s 1-13 Mallow 1-8

ST Finbarr’s closed in on a semi-final place of the Premier 1 Minor Football Championship after a hard-earned win over a gallant Mallow side who battled to the finish in rain-soaked Togher.

Mallow were still in the game as the match entered added time when a great break by Stephen Osubar Kennedy set up Ali Baker who netted to put the game beyond the North Cork side.

Stephen Osubar Kennedy, St Finbarr's, tackles Adam O'Rahilly, Mallow, in the Rebel Óg Premier 1 Minor Football Championship. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The Barrs were in control for long periods but over-elaborate play proved costly at times and this is an area they will want to improve.

Bill Kingston put Mallow ahead with a point inside the opening minute, but the Barrs took control of the game with some excellent play by Kennedy, Ben O’Connor and a Man of the Match performance by Cork minor hurler William Buckley saw the home side race into a three-point lead by the 15th minute with Buckley kicking three points and Shay Fenton one.

Just on the water break a sweeping Mallow movement involving Cathal Mullins and Trevor Erhabor setup Mark Kelleher who tied the scores with a goal.

Both sides added two points apiece in the second quarter to tie the scores 0-6 to 1-3 at halftime.

The third quarter was evenly contested as Ben O’Connor kicked two points, one a 45 and Buckley added three one from a placed ball for the Barrs. Kelleher, Kingston and Liam Walsh kept Mallow in touch with points.

Points from Buckley, Tomás O’Keeffe and Conor Hegarty extended the Togher’s side lead entering the final stages.

Fionn Heffernan and Kingston kept Mallow in touch until Baker struck with a late goal.

Mallow hit the upright twice in the final few minutes as Simon Leneghan and Kingston saw their efforts rebound back into play.

Trevor Erhabor on the ball for Mallow. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: W Buckley 0-7 (0-3 f), A Baker 1-0, Ben O’Connor 0-2 (0-1 45), S Fenton, R Bennett, T O’Keeffe, C Hegarty 0-1 each.

Mallow: M Kelleher 1-2, B Kingston 0-3 (0-2f), C Mullins, L Walsh, F Heffernan 0-1 each.

ST FINBARR’S: C Collins; L O’Shea, S Kennedy, R O’Donovan; D Dwane, C Buckley, J Kennefick; Ben O’Connor; S Osubar Kennedy; R Bennett, W Buckley, C Hegarty; J Barrett, T O’Keeffe, S Fenton.

Subs: C Hurley for O’Shea (ht), A Baker for Fenton (48), J Twomey for O’Donovan 54 inj), D Egan for Barrett (55), D Burke for O’Connor (59 inj).

MALLOW: J Harkin; G Daly, L Walsh, D Duane; S Leneghan, S Copps, Ben O’Connor; A O’Rahilly, K O’Connell; C Mullins, B Kingston, D Murphy; T Erhabor, F Heffernan, M Kelleher.

Subs: P Britton for Murphy (51), C Cunningham for Ben O’Connor (56).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).