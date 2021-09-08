Rebel Óg Minor Football: Nemo power past Douglas into the semi-final

Douglas 0-9 Nemo Rangers 2-16

NEMO Rangers are through the knockout stages of the Premier 1 Minor Football Championship after a convincing win away to Douglas.

Based on this evidence, the Colin Corkery-managed outfit will be strong contenders for silverware, though next up they'll face Ballincollig to decide who tops their group.

Nemo commenced this contest with intent, as they got the opening score of the game through what was a fine placed effort from Bryan Hayes, with Mark Murray also slotting over an early score.

Douglas responded in kind through well-taken efforts from frees by Jack Cunningham. But the opening half saw Nemo look the better in terms of the overall exchanges.

Donagh O’Leary came up from the back to convert a coolly taken point from a free, with Hayes continuing to look a threat and he added to his total with further clinically taken points.

Ruairi Hogan got in on the scoring act for Nemo by slotting over a pair of points just before the 30-minute mark, as Nemo held the advantage at 0-9 to the 0-3 of Douglas at the half time break.

Douglas did produce an improved second-half display, but ultimately they had too big of a mountain to climb to overturn their deficit from the first half of play.

Hayes and Hogan continued to score for Nemo early in the second half. Douglas looked to rally and they did bring the gap down to just four points by the 45-minute mark. Cunningham continued his good form and putting the ball over the bar.

However, Nemo mustered a late rally to ensure they safely got over the line with the victory. Hayes found the back of the net for Nemo with what was a fine finish from a free-flowing move.

Despite the best Douglas efforts during the second half, this contest was to go Nemo’s way and they capped off a productive outing with points further coming from the likes of Murray and Cusack.

Nemo found the net again before the evening was out. After seeing his initial effort saved, Tom Kelly was on hand to finish from close range on the rebound.

After beating Na Piarsaigh in their opening championship clash in the group, Nemo also maintained their 100% record in 2021 with this particular victory.

Next up for Douglas is another home championship clash against Na Piarsaigh this Saturday, while the same day sees Nemo face off against Ballincollig.

Artjoms Petrov, Nemo Rangers, winning this ball from Douglas' Evan Collins and Adam Young. Picture: Dan Linehan

Scorers for Douglas: J Cunningham 0-6 f, S Tobin 0-2, E O’Sullivan.

Nemo Rangers: B Hayes (0-2 f) 1-6, M Murray 0-4, R Hogan (0-1 f) 0-3, T Kelly 1-0, C Cusack 0-2, D O’Leary 0-1 f.

DOUGLAS: D Walsh; C Gowan, A Young, J Burke; C Kilbride, D Buckley, S Sahani; S Allman Walsh, N O’Leary; J Cunningham, S Tobin, D Ryan; E O’Sullivan, E Collins, S O’Leary.

Subs: L Dawn Fogarty for Sahani (33), C O’Keeffe for O’Sullivan, P O’Sullivan for Collins (both 47), E Barry for Young, D Garrett for Gowan (both 58).

NEMO RANGERS: D O’Leary; P O’Dwyer, C Molloy, C O’Neill; S Mulcahy, D Quinn, T O’Brien; C Cusack, F Twohig; M Murray, R Hogan, B Hayes; A Petrov, B O'Neill, T Kelly.

Referee: Chris Broderick.