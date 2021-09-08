Cork Draghunting: Authority delivers again at Watergrasshill

AUTHORITY of Northern Hunt needed all of his finishing skills to win the Fair Hill/Kerry Pike Senior draghunt at Watergrasshill.

To be fair this hound has an incredible kick and to the naked eye it looked as if he was pipped by the Shanakiel Harriers ace Mossgrove Daisy.

The technology of the camera showed that Authority got up in the shadow of the finishing tape to win by a short head, much to the delight of his trainer John O’Callaghan.

Former champion Jamie’s Lady of Clogheen ran a cracking draghunt to snatch third ticket with the remaining places going to Audacity, Calvin’s Lad and Samantha’s Lass.

“It was a great race and once again my hound had to show his true character to get his head in front on the line,” said O’Callaghan.

In the Senior Maiden draghunt it proved a great weekend for the husband and wife team of Ken and Trina Long as Blue Lad ensured a Senior and Puppy Maiden double for the Southern/Carrigaline Harriers club.

Finishers

The winner crossed the tape ahead of Caoimhe’s Boy of Griffin United and Guinness of the IHT with Mrs. Briggs and Kinniside Sandy the only other finishers.

The Puppy action at Tower was also a successful meet for the host club and what a week it has been for Griffin United trainer Donal O’Donovan, whose charge High Miss followed up last week’s win at Blarney.

The Trina and Ken Long Southern/Carrigaline Harriers trained Paddy’s Lass has improved throughout the season and ran a cracker to take runner up ahead of The Meg from Shanakiel Harriers. In a true run draghunt, Del Boy, The Empress and Midday Charmer filled the remaining tickets.

In the Puppy Maiden race the Trina and Ken Long kennel who came close to winning the Puppy race got just reward when the aptly named Lady La La landed the spoils.

Ken and Trina Long of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers with Lady La La winner of the Puppy Maiden draghunt at Tower.

Kerry Star of Griffin United and Troy and Ava O’Mahony’s Ava’s Boy of Mayfield snatched second and third tickets with Mick’s Mossy and Danginmore Spot the only other hounds to compete in this draghunt.

At the moment the kennel cough is raging in the Cork association and trainers are asked to be aware of the dangers this can cause hounds if they run with this condition.

RESULTS

Watergrasshill Senior: 1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2. Mossgrove Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen); 4. Audacity (Northern Hunt); 5. Calvin’s Lad (Mayfield); 6. Samantha’s Lass (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers).

Senior Maiden: 1. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 2. Caoimhe’s Boy (Griffin United); 3. Guinness (IHT); 4. Mrs. Briggs (IHT); 5. Kinniside Sandy (Shanakiel Harriers).

Tower Puppy: 1. High Miss (Griffin United); 2. Paddy’s Lass (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. The Meg (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Del Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. The Empress (IHT); 6. Midday Charmer (Mayfield).

Puppy Maiden: 1. Lady La La (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 2. Kerry Star (Griffin United); 3. Ava’s Boy (Mayfield); 4. Mick’s Mossy (Mayfield); 5. Danginmore Spot (IHT); (Only 5 ran).