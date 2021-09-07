Cork footballers search for a new manager as Ronan McCarthy departs

THE Cork County Board is on the hunt for a new senior football manager.

All-Ireland-winning minor manager Bobbie O'Dwyer and U20 bainisteoir Keith Ricken will be viewed as the leading candidates to replace Ronan McCarthy, who was at the helm for the past four years.

McCarthy's tenure featured some mixed results, ranging from impressive displays against Kerry, and a win in 2020, to hammerings at the hands of Tyrone and more recently the Kingdom.

The Rebels made the Super 8s in 2019 but were relegated to Division 3 in the league and also lost a home Munster final to Tipp last winter when they were heavy favourites.

Douglas club man McCarthy had a season left in his most reason two-year agreement but the executive of the board opted not to offer him another term. Former Kildare manager Cian O'Neill, who works in CIT, had been on board as a coach with McCarthy and was mooted in some quarters as a potential manager, though that seems unlikely given the disappointing display in Killarney this summer.

Ricken would be the supporters' choice, but up to now he has never shown interest in the top job in Cork football and will most likely remain as U20 boss.

Urhan's O’Dwyer worked as a senior selector with McCarthy having been manager of the Rebel minors in 2019 when they bridged the to 2001 and secured the All-Ireland after an extra-time time thriller against Galway.

McCarthy, the county-winning coach of Carbery Rangers in 2016, was under pressure given the subpar showing in Killarney in July and the desire for a fresh voice to revive Cork football at senior.

The team is clearly in a period of transition, having failed to build on the Kerry win in the 2020 championship, though they did hold their own in a truncated Division 2 league campaign. Brian Hurley was the go-to forward again this season but we can expect a shake-up of the starting 15 and squad.

There is underage talent coming on stream, with the minor and U20 All-Irelands captured in '19 and Munster crowns in both grades this summer, with Ricken overseeing the U20 victory and Michael O'Brien the minor manager.

McCarthy has a 50% win record from 2018 to 2021, having previously been involved with the seniors as a selector. His Cork teams won 18 out of 36 games, drawing one and winning 17.

One of the controversial periods of his stewardship was a team bonding session on Youghal beach during lockdown, which led to a ban for McCarthy and Cork losing home advantage in the league until the relegation play-off, where they beat Westmeath in the Páirc.

A key aim for whoever replaces him will be getting promoted back to Division 1, which was vital in the last period when Cork were challenging for senior All-Irelands.