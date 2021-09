CORK City manager Colin Healy described his side’s opening 35 minutes against Athlone Town as the best he had seen his team play this season.

City scored three goals inside the first 25 minutes against Paul Doolin’s side and speaking after their 3-1 victory, Healy paid tribute to the focus of his players.

“I thought they were brilliant, especially in the first half. I thought we created a lot of chances and we got some very good goals. They came out in the second half and got an early goal, and we probably sat back a small bit. We had a few chances but it was good to see out the game and get the three points.

Cork City's Barry Coffey celebrates his goal with Darragh Crowley against Athlone Town during the SSE Airtricity First Division game at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“I thought the first 35 minutes was probably the best we have played this season. It could have been more but I thought we were brilliant. Jack Walsh coming in. Cian Murphy as usual was excellent. The two wide players; Dylan got a great goal, and Bagsy (Cian Bargary) coming in as well.

“We freshened it up from last week (against St Patrick’s Athletic) because the lads put in a heck of a performance last week, so obviously, we freshened it up. We brought in one or two players and they went and performed, and it was great.

“We got an early goal and it was great. It was something we had worked on all week with Bagsy’s long throw. We kept on going and we could have got more.

“You go back a few months ago and the lads were still giving everything then, it was just individual errors that were costing us, but at the moment, we are cutting that out of our game, and lads are defending, and we are scoring goals as well which is great.

“We had a few players out but I keeping saying to the lads that come in that it’s an opportunity to play. First of all, to play for the club, and obviously to play in front of the fans.”

Cork City manager Colin Healy after the win last Friday. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Celtic loanee Barry Coffey was on the scoresheet again for City to score his fourth goal in four games and with his deal due to expire at the end of the season, Healy is unsure of whether the club can secure the player’s services beyond this year. When asked about the player’s future, Healy responded: “I don’t know. I don’t know. He’s a great lad. He’s a popular lad in the dressing room.

“He’s a goalscoring midfielder and there’s not many of them fellas around and he’s got a knack for getting goals, which is great. He was tired in the second half, obviously, with the shift he put in against St Pats but since he’s come in, he has been brilliant.”

The game on Friday was played in front of 1,256 supporters — City’s biggest crowd of the season —and Healy was quick to acknowledge the impact the supporters have on the team.

“I keep saying it, ‘we have the best fans in the country’. The more that we get in; the players will love it.

We are sitting in the dressing room afterwards and they're still singing. For some of the players this is all still new to them.

"There was 1,200 in tonight but I’ve played here when there is 4,000-5,000 and it’s the best place to play your football in Ireland.”