Valley Rovers boss Hoey: Shutting down Nemo's goal threat was key

IT’S not too often that teams get the better of Nemo Rangers in the Bon Secours Premier Senior Football Championship with the Trabeg side aiming for three titles in a row this year.

But that’s exactly what Valley Rovers did on Saturday evening at Ballygarvan as they stunned the champions with a late winner, having come from five points down early in the second-half to win by 1-9 to 0-11.

With Luke Connolly pulling the strings Nemo were three points to the good at half-time and when they stretched that to five, it looked all over for Valleys.

But with Kevin Canty coming more and more into the game and starting to dictate matters from midfield they started to make inroads and just before the second-half water break, they got a crucial score when Billy Crowley found the back of the net to equalise.

Scores were tight for the last 15 minutes but deep into injury time, he scored the winner, this time from a 45, to see them pull off a win that all bar themselves would not have expected.

But afterward, no one was getting carried away and they know that they still have two more tough games ahead to get out of the group. But the manager, Paul Hoey was delighted to win and for the effort his side put in on the day.

“It was a fantastic achievement, we watched Nemo last week and we knew how good they are. We set up to counteract them scoring goals, which we did today and it made the difference.

“We managed to get a goal ourselves and a goal anytime against Nemo is always a big score and coming just before the water break it gave us a great lift going out for the last quarter.

“Nemo are one of the top teams in the country, not to mind the county, and we had to get our match-ups right and try to frustrate them and then had to take our chances.

Valley Rovers' Eoin O'Reilly wins the ball from Nemo Rangers' Kieran Histon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“There was nothing in it and it came right down to the wire and we managed to come out on top on the day. We had a game plan and we kept saying to them stick to it and we didn’t waste too many chances when we got them.”

Looking forward to their games to come Paul said: “We know we are up there with the top teams in the county if we perform and we beat the best in the county today. But we will keep our heads down we have two more games to go and it’s back to the drawing board ahead of them.

“The hurlers are taking over now for two weeks and that’s just the way with a dual club, we will be going out to support them ahead of our next game."