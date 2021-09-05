Classy Kilkenny end Cork's bid for minor camogie three in a row

Kilkenny 2-12 Cork 0-12

KILKENNY were crowned Tesco All-Ireland Minor Champions with an excellent display in a contest that saw them strike 2-10 of their 2-12 total from play at LIT Gaelic Grounds.

They were sharp and slick and their work-rate all over the pitch was superb, they backed each other up and found each other with some excellent passing moves and showed a huge hunger for success.

In Sarah Barcoe they had the standout player, and certainly, she is one to watch out for. She contributed 1-4 to her side's tally but it was her awareness, movement on and off the ball, and her overall class that saw her shine. Deservedly she was named Tesco Player of the Match.

The opening half belonged to Kilkenny as they came from behind with a superb goal just before the water break to take the lead for the first time after Cork had started well with points from Orlaith Mullins and Amy Morgan before Sarah Barcoe opened the Kilkenny account.

Ciara Golden and Emma Shortall exchanged points but Kilkenny gradually got a grip and sloppy defending from Cork saw them hit the front with Cork failing to clear to safety and a superb ball into Barcoe was finished to the net by the corner-forward.

From the puck-out, Cork won a free which Morgan converted but at the water break Kilkenny led 1-2 to 0-4

On the restart, Kilkenny took control their defence continuously putting the Cork attack under pressure each time they came in search of scores and under pressure Cork wasted chances to get back on level. Kilkenny continues to win 50-50 balls and finding the players with ease they pumped ball into their forwards.

The pacey Barcoe was causing huge problems and fired over a superb effort on the run.

And with Amy Clifford finding the range form two frees Kilkenny were four-point in front and with Cork failing to score in the second quarter of the half Kilkenny led 1-5 to 0-4 at the interval.

Emma Monogue extended the Kilkenny led with an early second half-point but Cork settled and enjoyed their best period of the game. They began to ask questions of the Kilkenny defence and now it was their turn to take control and through the third quarter, they played with a lot of determination.

Rose Murphy and substitute Eimear O'Brien had points as Cork came at Kilkenny; piling pressure on the Kilkenny defence Cork began to find space.

Kate Redmond and Orlaith Cahalane made it a one-point game and now it was Kilkenny who were finding the going tough.

Substitute Claire Doheny relieved the pressure pointing with her first touch but Orlaith Mullins replied and from a Cork point of view the water break came at the wrong time, as they had Kilkenny on the back foot with just a point between the sides.

The last quarter saw Kilkenny close the game out four points without reply before Barcoe set up Emma Shortall for a goal on 50 minutes as she sent the ball into her path with a superb flick of the wrist.

Cork battled to get something back but despite adding three points to their tally, Barco had the final say to ensure the title was heading to Kilkenny.

Scorers for Kilkenny: S Barco 1-4, E Shorthall 1-2, A Clifford 0-3 (0-2 f), E Minogue, C Doheny, A Mc Hardy 0-1 each.

Cork: E O’Brien 0-3 (0-2 f) O Mullins, O Cahalane 0-2 each, A Morgan 0-2 (0-1 f), R Murphy, C Golden 0-1 each.

KILKENNY: E O'Neill; L Nolan, N Phelan, R Whelan; A Kirwan, M Corcoran , S Jackson; E Minogue, A Doheny; G Glynn, A McHardy, E Shorthall; S Barcoe, S O'Donnell, A Clifford.

Subs: C Doheny for A Dohney (40), R Brennan for S Jackson (inj 55).

CORK: C Hurley; A Cashman, M Healy, C Lynch, E O’Driscoll, A Healy, O McAllen (c); M Murphy, C Golden; A Morgan, R Murphy, O Mullins L Hallihane, M Ring, O Cahalane.

Subs: E O’Brien for L Hallihane (h-t), K Redmond for C Golden (h-t), L McNulty for C Lynch (57), G Ryan for A Cashman (57), J Doyle for C Lynch (57).

Referee: Ray Kelly (Kildare).