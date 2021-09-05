Lakewood Rangers shock Wilton in the Steve Quinn Cup final 

Lakewood Rangers 1 Wilton 0

DIVISION 1 side Lakewood Rangers produced the shock of the season as they defeated last year’s Premier champions Wilton to claim the GE Healthcare CWSSL Steve Quinn Cup in glorious conditions at St Colman’s Park.

The odds were with Wilton going into the match, but Lakewood Rangers had other ideas and showed just how close the standard of senior women’s soccer is between Premier and Division 1 teams at the moment.

Lakewood Rangers had the first shot on goal in the second minute with Sinead Kelly’s effort going wide while at the other end Wilton’s Grace O’Driscoll effort from 20 yards moments later being well covered by the Lakewood keeper Georgina McKeon who did well to keep out Melissa Finn’s shot at the far post moments later as both teams looked for an early score.

Lakewood Rangers took the lead in the 13th minute when Caroline Sugrue got behind the Wilton defence and although her initial shot was blocked by Ailbhe Moloney, managed to stab the rebound into the net from 10 yards to give the Ovens based side the lead.

Wilton attempted to get back into the game, Laura Lynch’s header from 15 yards going over, followed by a Lydia Looney’s effort that also zipped over the Rangers crossbar just before the first water break.

McKeon had to be sharp to gather ahead of Emma O’Connor in the 35th minute and was glad to see O’Connor’s shot come off the post seconds later as Wilton were beginning to press forward, with Deirdre Callanan’s 25-yard effort also going over.

Both keepers did well to cover from opposing forwards at the start of the second half, Moloney saving well from Abby Murphy while McKeon did well to cover from Finn moments later at the other end.

Chances fell to both teams in the second half with Wilton pressing forward looking for the equaliser, yet Lakewood managed to keep them at bay, even coming close to scoring a second with Moloney denying Caroline Sugrue and McKeon particularly sharp at the other end as Rangers held out for a famous win.

The trophy was presented to Lakewood Rangers captain Niamh O’Leary by Sam and Samuel Quinn amid scenes of jubilation.

Lakewood Rangers captain Niamh O'Leary receives the Steve Quinn Cup from Sam and Samuel Quinn. Picture: Howard Crowdy

LAKEWOOD: Laura O’Donovan, Abby Murphy, Aisling Harrington, Alessandra Rammensee, Ali Roche, Amy O’Carroll, Ananda Lago, Ava Buckley, Caroline Sexton, Caroline Sugrue, Ciara Lee, Ciara O’Leary, Ciara Taheny, Georgina McKeon, Julia Hegarty, Laura Hill, Michelle McNally, Niamh O’Leary, Sinead Kelly, Zoe O’Rourke.

WILTON: Ailbhe Moloney, Ali Ashley, Catherine Cooke, Deirdre Callanan, Zoe Murphy, Grace O’Driscoll, Niamh O’Regan, Amy Gettings, Barbara O’Connell, Laura Lynch, Emma O’Connor, LiZ O’Connor, Lydia Looney, Eleanor Stritch, Melissa Finn, Emma O’Driscoll, Jenny Coughlan, Carys Johnson.

Referee: Denis Cronin