Cork City's Eva Mangan has a habit of scoring great goals

IT’S quickly becoming her trademark.

The composure to get the ball out of her feet, the quick glance to check if it’s on, and then the incredible technique to whip her strike from long range away from the keeper and into the top corner of the net.

Eva Mangan recently did this three times in a week for Cork City, including a stunning strike to open the scoring against Galway at senior level.

And there’s sure to be more to come.

“When I train on my own down the pitch I’m always practicing my shooting so that definitely helped with my few goals this year,” she told the Echo.

“I’m happy with the goals I’ve scored this year and I’ve been practicing my shooting a lot outside of training as well.

“But definitely my goal against Galway is my favourite of all the goals I’ve ever scored, I think. I shot it well. The result didn’t go our way that day, but I think we are still learning and improving each week.”

Goalscorer Eva Mangan, Cork City, in action against Treaty United. Picture: Larry Cummins.

It’s a skill she first learned when she joined Carrigaline United’s youth set-up at a very young age and it has only developed even further when she got the opportunity to play at a higher level with City.

“I started with the Carrigaline girls academy when I was around seven or eight,” Mangan explains.

“I was always kicking a ball out and about with my brother and dad and I enjoyed it so much that my parents brought me down to the academy and it went from there then.

“It was a great feeling and honour signing with the Cork City 17s last year. I was excited for a new challenge as I knew it would be a big step up from my local team.

“We had a great team and knew we could go far and going unbeaten the whole season and winning the cup was unbelievable and a very proud moment in my first year involved.

“We worked so hard during the lockdown between zooms and running, so the hard work paid off.

“Then stepping up with the seniors this year was hard at the beginning, it was a lot faster than the 17s and a lot more physical than I was used to.

“I feel that I adapted well to how we played as a team and slotted in great with the players.

“I was delighted when Rónán (Collins) and Paul (Farrell) told me at the start of the season I’d be involved this year, but I didn’t imagine I was going to be playing as much I am right now.

“When I was told on the way up on the bus for the first game of the season that I was starting, I was in shock but delighted at the same time.

“I feel like I’ve developed so much since then. My confidence and whole understanding of the game has grown a lot.

I’m happy with my performances, still being 16, and it being my first year in the Women’s National League, so hopefully I can keep going until the end of the season and get more good performances under my belt.”

Her performances have been a highlight in what has so far been a very difficult season for City’s senior side.

They have also been noticed at international level as the talented attacking midfielder has regularly been involved with the Ireland U19 squad even though she is still only 16.

She has achieved so much in her short career, but she has her sights firmly set on more progress for club and country.

A few more trademark finishes would be welcome also.

“It’s been a bit of a tough season as we haven’t got the results we wanted, but we are a young team and I feel like we are improving each week.

“We have quality players all around the pitch so we are well able. I feel that luck hasn’t gone our way in a lot of games where we lost narrowly and didn’t deserve it, but hopefully we can push on till the end of the season and get a few wins.

“I just want to keep improving each week and be the best player I can be to help the team to get the results we need.

“My hopes with Ireland is to make the squad for Portugal in two weeks and to make the squad for the Euro qualifiers as well.

“I think it would be a great achievement and would be such a proud moment for me,” she concludes.