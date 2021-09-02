Riverstown show extra effort to secure league and cup double

Riverstown 4 Springfield Ramblers 1 (after extra-time)

IT took extra time for Riverstown secure the GE Healthcare CWSSL Challenge Cup with a 4-1 win over Springfield Ramblers played in front of a large crowd at Knockgriffin Park in Midleton.

Three goals in the space of seven minutes in extra time sealing the win and making it a league and cup double this season.

Riverstown had the early chances with Sophie Hudner running down the left-hand side only to see her effort covered by the Springfield keeper Jemma Savage at the near post in the third minute while Aoife Mitchell had a chance from 25 yards which was also covered by Savage as the Premier League champions looked for an early goal.

Two crosses from Springfield’s Rosie Speakman on the far side almost caused problems for Riverstown as both went wide of the far post while at the other end Riverstown had a chance with Lauren Murphy’s 25-yard free, which went just over the crossbar.

Springfield Ramblers Aoife O’Brien came close to the Riverstown goal on the far post only for Claire O’Donoghue to cover while at the other end Riverstown’s Lily O’Riordan drove through the Springfield defence only to see her effort well covered by the keeper.

The tempo upped in the second half and within two minutes Jemma Savage saved well from Riverstown’s O’Riordan and four minutes later Ramblers Isabel O’Leary was through only to be tackled by Chloe Ahern right in front of goal.

Meanwhile, Riverstown’s Lauren Murphy’s glancing header was well caught by Springfield keeper Jemma Savage while moments later Riverstown had another chance only for Hudner’s effort on the far side to go just wide of the post.

Springfield’s Aisling Savage had a chance on goal only to see her effort well stopped by Claire O’Donoghue, but by the 67th minute, it was Riverstown who took the lead with Murphy’s 35-yard free-kick which bounced in front of the keeper and into the back of the net.

In response, Springfield came forward again, Amy Burns’s effort from a corner saved by O’Donoghue, but with less than two minutes remaining Burns found herself behind the Riverstown backline and drove forward slotting the ball past the Riverstown keeper for the equaliser and certain extra time.

Six minutes into extra time Riverstown’s Sophie Hudner turned on the corner of the area and found the far corner of the net and repeated the feat three minutes later as the league champions were now well in control.

Springfield attempted to come forward but were dealt another blow when Lauren Murphy added a fourth minutes later from the edge of the area as Riverstown added the Challenge Cup to their Premier League success.

Jason Brown, Chairman CWSSL presented the Challenge Cup and the Premier League Cup to joint-captains Shannon Carson and Lauren Murphy to end off a very successful year for the team.

Jason Brown, chairman CWSSL with Joint captains Shannon Carson and Lauren Murphy (Player of the Match) of Riverstown. Picture: Howard Crowdy

RIVERSTOWN: Claire O’Donoghue, Aoife Mitchell, Ellen Baker, Chloe Ahern, Michaela O’Rourke, Mareike Weihrauch, Charley Moore, Shannon Carson, Sophie Hudner, Lauren Murphy, Emma Coughlan, Saoirse Carthy, Faye Lonergan, Amy Cuthbert, Lily O’Riordan, Aoife Flattery, Kate Sheehan.

SPRINGFIELD: Jemma Savage, Mary McDonnell, Louise Burke, ChiChi Ositadinma, Aoife O’Brien, Caitlyn Mulcahy, Isabel O’Leary, Jessica Geasley, Kerri Hancock, Amy Kennedy, Amy Burns, Aisling Savage, Leah Mahony, Robyn O’Sullivan, Ursula Lynch, Rosie Speakman, Lauren Breen, Ava Field.

Referee: Mark O’Connell