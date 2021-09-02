Cork striker Ethon Varian switches to Scottish league to develop his game

CORK’S Ethon Varian is loving his new challenge in Scotland.

The former Greenwood underage striker recently completed a six-month loan move to Scottish Championship side Raith Rovers from Stoke City.

Varian had a very successful campaign with Stoke’s U23s last season and although Varian had offers from other clubs, including clubs in the League of Ireland, the 19-year-old felt that after talking to Raith manager John McGlynn, moving to the club was the right choice.

“I spoke to Kevin Russell (Stoke U23 manager) towards the end of last season and we felt the best path for my career to develop, would be for me to go on loan. The gaffer here [McGlynn] came to watch me last season and seemed keen to sign me. I had a chat with him and he told me the plans for the club. I knew after that talk that joining Raith would be a good move for me.

I did have interest from other clubs in Scotland, clubs from the League of Ireland and from the Conference in England.

"I’ve settled straight away here and that’s because of the lads I’m playing alongside and the manager. I’m really happy with how it has been going here so far.

“It’s initially a six-month loan but that will be reviewed when it comes to an end.”

It can be difficult for players to settle after switching clubs. Not only do players have to adjust to playing with a new club but they also have to adapt to new surroundings away from football.

Varian is grateful for the club’s help in making the move easier and is enjoying living with fellow newcomer Blaise Riley-Snow.

“Obviously, I’ve had to move country before when joining Stoke and it does make playing easier when you don’t have to worry about things outside of football. Raith have been brilliant. They put me in an apartment with Blaise Riley-Snow and that helps.

“He joined this summer as well from Alicante. He’s originally from London and we get on very well. The apartment is only 30 minutes from Edinburgh. The Scottish people are very similar to Irish so that’s made it easier as well.”

Ethon Varian on Republic of Ireland U21 duty this year. Picture: David Rawcliffe/Sportsfile

Varian got his first goal for Raith in their surprise League Cup win against Aberdeen last month. Raith’s reward is a trip to face Celtic away in the next round this month. The prospect of playing against the Hoops at Celtic Park is something Varian is relishing and hopes that he can have his family over to watch the game.

“I was delighted to score against Aberdeen, especially in front of the home fans as well. We had a big crowd there and they got behind us the whole game and gave us that little bit of a lift that we needed to upset Aberdeen.

THRILLED

“I was thrilled with the draw because a lot of my friends and family would be Celtic supporters. It will be a big occasion to play at Parkhead, and one I will be looking forward to definitely.

“My family haven’t been over yet but they will try and get over to the Celtic game. I’m sure it’s a game that they will be looking forward to as well. I know there have been games where away fans aren’t allowed into grounds, but it’s still a few weeks before the Celtic game, so hopefully, they will be allowed in by then.”

Varian is a player that is aware of what he needs to improve in his game if he is to keep developing.

He sees the loan as an opportunity to play against a good standard of player and show that he is capable of reaching the next stage in his career path.

“It’s a good league (Scottish Championship). There are some really strong teams in it and every team has some exceptionally talented players. It’s definitely a better standard than the U23 league and that’s what I needed.

When I first moved to Stoke, my holdup play was something I knew I needed to work on. The coaches stayed behind with me after training nearly every day and put on extra sessions for me to improve.

“They help a lot and obviously, I’ve come on a lot, but now playing men’s football will be a different test. I’m playing against more experienced players. I need to be cleverer. I need to use my body better because opposition players are going to be physically stronger. It’s a new challenge but one that I’m ready for.”