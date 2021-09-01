Cork Schoolboys League: Clinical Coleman  fires Bandon U14s to win over Riverstown

Bandon 4 Riverstown C 1

BANDON came out on top in this Cork Schoolboys League U14 Division 6 play-off final against Riverstown C at Ballea Park.

The West Cork side showed great character to come from behind against an organised Riverstown outfit.

The first half was an even and competitively contested affair by both teams. This game was played with both sets of players having an attacking outlook and this was to be a pattern throughout the encounter.

There were early chances on goal at each end, with the feeling from the outset was that this game was going to have a few goals in it.

Riverstown made the most of a free-kick to go into lead on the quarter-hour mark when, from a position outside on the wing, Ryan O’Connor curled his free in at the near post.

Bandon responded well and Jamie O’Leary forced a brilliant stop out of Riverstown keeper Patrick Bennett Wright; then Riverstown went close through Jack Power, but they were denied by excellent last-ditch Bandon defending.

Michael Coleman gave a glimpse of what was to come by powerfully shooting on target, while O’Leary also went close after a good run.

Although Riverstown led at half-time, Bandon’s momentum meant they had plenty of reason to be optimistic going into the second half.

They were on level terms in the early stages of the second half. Showing great instinctive reaction to punish a mistake in the Riverstown defence, James McCarthy raced in quickly and slotted the ball home cooly to the back of the net.

This was the shot in the arm that Bandon needed and their momentum grew as the second half progressed. Bandon went into the lead when Coleman blasted the ball home emphatically.

Coleman was not finished; he added to his and the Bandon goalscoring tally not long afterward when he was on hand to slot home with precision following a neat ball into his path by Kyle O’Connell.

Coleman completed his hat-trick after a counter-attack, slotting the ball home clinically, which typified his fine overall performance.

Although Riverstown kept going and they had a couple of chances to provide a lifeline, this was Bandon’s day and they could bask in the glow of what was a very productive outing.

Riverstown C's Luke Considine and Bandon's Ryan O'Donoghue in a race for the ball. Picture: Denis Minihane.

BANDON: Jack Good; Eoghan Daly, Muiris O’Keeffe, Ryan O’Donoghue, Aaron Hurley, Jack Daly, Jamie O’Leary, Glenn De Burca, Aris Beuvanis, Michael Coleman, Kyle O’Connell, Daniel Dollard, Richard Tarrant, James McCarthy, James Kane, Martin O’Sullivan.

RIVERSTOWN C: Patrick Bennett Wright; Ronan Butler, Ryan O’Connor, Charlie O’Driscoll, Evan Allister, Sean Fergey, Alex Lynch, Jack Power, Rio Horgan Davies, Joey Clifford, Cathal Tangney, Sean Nott, Jack Nagle, Rion Comerford, Dylan Peters, Luke Considine.

Referee: Pat Cambridge.