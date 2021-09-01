Three Cork footballers included in All-Star U20 squad

THREE Cork players have been picked in the top 20 footballers from the EirGrid U20 All-Ireland Football Championship.

Defender Diarmuid Phelan (Aghada) and forwards Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven) and David Buckley (Newcestown) made the cut after the Rebels' Munster success. Despite senior disappointment, Cork captured the minor and U20 provincial titles this summer.

Keith Ricken's side were then defeated by Offaly, who went on to beat Roscommon in the final, in the semi-final, and the six Faithful footballers feature on the EirGrid U20 award pane, including Player of the Year Jack Bryant.

All-Ireland finalists Roscommon have four players on the list, Ulster champions Down were rewarded with three, with one apiece from Dublin, Tipperary, Monaghan and Ruairí Keane.

Commenting on the awards, GAA president Larry McCarthy said: “Congratulations to all the recipients who received awards today. I also congratulate all the players and management who took part in this year’s EirGrid GAA U20 Football Championship. You made it one that will be remembered for years to come.

“The players are following a well-worn and proven pathway in making the step from underage to senior status and football's rich history shows how these competitions help nurture and develop the senior stars of tomorrow. I look forward to seeing these young stars progress in the near future.

"Finally, I would like to thank EirGrid for their ongoing support of the GAA. Their creative campaigns have added to the promotion and excitement around the U20 Championship and we look forward to working with them in the years to come.”