Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 12:15

Three Cork footballers included in All-Star U20 squad

Diarmuid Phelan, Jack Cahalane and David Buckley were picked for their excellence this summer
Three Cork footballers included in All-Star U20 squad

Diarmuid Phelan was immense for the Cork U20 footballers this season. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

THREE Cork players have been picked in the top 20 footballers from the EirGrid U20 All-Ireland Football Championship.

Defender Diarmuid Phelan (Aghada) and forwards Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven) and David Buckley (Newcestown) made the cut after the Rebels' Munster success. Despite senior disappointment, Cork captured the minor and U20 provincial titles this summer.

Keith Ricken's side were then defeated by Offaly, who went on to beat Roscommon in the final, in the semi-final, and the six Faithful footballers feature on the EirGrid U20 award pane, including Player of the Year Jack Bryant.

All-Ireland finalists Roscommon have four players on the list, Ulster champions Down were rewarded with three, with one apiece from Dublin, Tipperary, Monaghan and Ruairí Keane.

Commenting on the awards, GAA president Larry McCarthy said: “Congratulations to all the recipients who received awards today. I also congratulate all the players and management who took part in this year’s EirGrid GAA U20 Football Championship. You made it one that will be remembered for years to come.

“The players are following a well-worn and proven pathway in making the step from underage to senior status and football's rich history shows how these competitions help nurture and develop the senior stars of tomorrow. I look forward to seeing these young stars progress in the near future.

"Finally, I would like to thank EirGrid for their ongoing support of the GAA. Their creative campaigns have added to the promotion and excitement around the U20 Championship and we look forward to working with them in the years to come.” 

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Training Session Cork striker Adam Idah ready to face 'favourite player' Ronaldo
Cork GAA Jersey Wars final: Vote for St Finbarr's or Kiskeam Cork GAA Jersey Wars final: Vote for St Finbarr's or Kiskeam
Niamh McCarthy 29/8/2021 Niamh McCarthy finishes fifth in the discus final at the Paralympics
cork gaa
Niamh McCarthy is flying the Cork flag in Tokyo

Niamh McCarthy is flying the Cork flag in Tokyo

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more