Castleview claim Kevin Barry Cup with impressive win over Kilmichael

Castleview 2 Kilmichael 0

CASTLEVIEW have captured the GE Healthcare CWSSL Kevin Barry Cup for the first time with a 2-0 win over a spirited Kilmichael side played in brilliant sunshine in front of a large crowd a St Colman’s Park.

Castleview were buoyed by their promotion to the Premier League a few days ago and could add a second piece of silverware if they defeat Ballinhassig for the title decider this week.

Castleview had Kilmichael under pressure at the start, with Caitlin O’Sullivan’s 18-yard effort in the third minute going over, and in the 10th minute had another chance when Sophie Murphy’s cross into the centre found O’Sullivan whose effort from 15 yards gave Kilmichael keeper Anika Roberts some anxious moments before she collected safely.

Kilmichael had a chance in the 13th minute only for Ava O’Donovan’s effort from just inside the area going wide of the far post as the West Cork team started to come forward, but found it difficult to break down a stern Castleview defence.

It took something special to break the deadlock and it came in the 39th minute when Castleview’s Emma Sheehan’s long-range effort from inside the centre circle dipped just over the head of Roberts and into the back of the net.

Moments later Castleview’s Sheehan found Murphy running into the area only for Roberts to dive at her feet and they almost had a second in the 43rd minute only for O’Sullivan’s 30-yard effort coming off the Kilmichael post as Castleview went in at the break 1-0 up. Sheehan nearly had a second in the 48th minute as her strike almost deceived Roberts and she had another chance from distance, which was well-covered by the keeper. Kilmichael’s Eirinn O’Donovan managed to get past the defence only for Castleview keeper Lorna Downey to clear and she saved again from O’Donovan as Kilmichael looked to get back into the game.

Roberts did well to gather the ball ahead of Lyndsey Field, but in the 87th minute, Mary Hornibrook stabbed the ball into the net from a corner kick as Castleview celebrated.

Player of the match was awarded to Kilmichael’s Ava O’Donovan while Jason Brown CWSSL chairman presented the Kevin Barry Cup to Castleview captain Lizzy Duncliffe.

Castleview's captain Lizzy Duncliffe receives the CWSSL Kevin Barry Cup from Jason Brown. Picture: Howard Crowdy

CASTLEVIEW: Imelda Kelly, Emma Sheehan, Ciara Shinkwin, Lizzy Duncliffe, Donna Crowley, Aoife Crowley, Amanda Dorgan, Maggie Cullen, Caitlin O’Sullivan, Gemma Lynch, Lauren Walsh, Joanne Crowley, Lorna Downey, Tracey Ring, Mary Hornibrook, Andrea Harman, Lyndsey Field, Kirsty O’Mahony, Sophie Murphy, Ciara Buckley, Shauna Field, Kathleen O’Brien.

KILMICHAEL: Mary Hallahan, Caroline Barry, Niamh Cotter, Sandra O’Mahony, Sharon O’Leary, Becky Hennigan, Aileen Corkery, Ciara Vaughan, Ava O’Donovan, Rebecca Regan O’Mahony, Anika Roberts, Caitriona O’Donoghue, Aoife Lordan, Shannon Lucey, Eirinn O’Donovan, Claudia Murphy, Katie Ward, Kate Clarke.

Referee: John Hennessy