Cork ladies football: Tadhg MacCarthaigh’s first title bodes well for future

WEST Cork club Tadhg MacCarthaigh claimed a first Cork LGFA county league title with a panel containing five sets of sisters.

Kate and Ellen McCarthy, Niamh and Roisin Kingston, Jennifer and Helena Collins, Maureen and Eleanor Keating, plus Michelle and Aishling Crowley were part of the Tadhg MacCarthaigh team that defeated Carrigaline to win the Division 5 League title recently.

Carrigaline had inflicted a 10-point defeat in a previous meeting, yet a resurgent Tadhg MacCarthaigh turned the tables in the decider. Maureen Keating and Amy McKennedy netted first-half goals before Michelle Crowley and Ellen Hurley added green flags in the second period before Tadhg MacCarthaigh ran out 4-10 to 4-7 winners.

Chairperson Dolores O’Donovan understands the importance of the Caheragh club claiming a Cork LGFA trophy better than most. Lifting a cup was not just important for the players and management team involved but also for those coming up through the underage section of the club.

Like every rural club, Tadhg MacCarthaigh face constant issues when it comes to player recruitment and keeping their teams on the road.

“It is so important for everyone associated with Tadhg MacCarthaigh to see our junior team winning a trophy as it gives everyone inspiration,” O’Donovan said.

More than anything, when you see our players celebrating such a fantastic win, it gives everyone else in the club even more motivation to go out and enjoy playing. That’s the most important thing really.”

Tadhg MacCarthaigh had a squad of 21 players for the county league final victory over Carrigaline. Yet, despite possessing a large panel of adult representatives, the west Cork club’s underage section does not have as many young players to call upon.

“We would be a small rural club in west Cork and struggling for numbers across all our underage grades,” O’Donovan admitted.

“We would have to ask a lot of younger players to play a grade up simply because we are short numbers. Sure, it is the same for a lot of clubs around us and we have been just about managing with each passing year.

“Thankfully, Tadhg MacCarthaigh has a very good group of underage coaches who are brilliant with all our young players. They are enthusiastic and dedicated to training the Tadhg MacCarthaigh players across all our grades. We are very fortunate to have them.

“Ladies football has taken off all over the county in the last 10 years. You can see that in Tadhg MacCarthaigh. The children are in school together and friends with girls playing for other clubs and that keeps it all going.”

In terms of progress at underage level, Tadhg MacCarthaigh are more than holding their own within the West Cork division. The club’s U12s topped their B championship qualification group ahead of Ilen Rovers, Ibane, and Dohenys. Rosscarbery were defeated in the quarter-finals, 2-9 to 2-5 before Castlehaven ended Tadhg MacCarthaigh’s hopes at the semi-final stage.

Similarly, in the hugely competitive West Cork U14 A grade, Tadhg MacCarthaigh finished fourth in their qualification group to secure a divisional semi-final berth against favourites O’Donovan Rossa.

The club is currently preparing for a 2021 West Cork U16 A final. Castlehaven are their opponents after the Caheragh side defeated Courcey Rovers and St Colum’s in previous rounds. At minor level, Tadhg MacCarthaigh are in the running for the West Cork B championship.

The club’s future is looking good when you consider their youngest age groups are experiencing an unexpected resurgence of interest and two players have made their mark at U16 inter-county level.

“Numbers have increased at U6 and U8 level because a lot of children and their parents were eager to get involved in GAA after Covid,” O’Donovan added.

“Tadhg MacCarthaigh has shown what is possible by having Amy McKennedy and Eleanor Keating make this year’s Cork U16 team.”