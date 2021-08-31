Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 08:50

Colin Healy: Cork City players are feeding off the return of the fans

First Division side came close to knocking out St Pat's in FAI Cup cracker at Turner's Cross
Colin Healy: Cork City players are feeding off the return of the fans

Darragh Crowley of Cork City in action against Ian Bermingham and Jamie Lennon of St Patrick's Athletic. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Graham Cummins

AFTER seeing his Cork City exit the FAI Cup — they lost on penalties — Colin Healy felt his side were better on the night than the Premier Division St Patrick’s Athletic.

It appeared that St Pat’s had snatched victory, when Chris Forrester had given the Dublin side the lead from the penalty spot, but Healy was pleased with the character his players showed to bring the game to extra time and penalties.

“It’s tough to take,” Healy said. “The boys were brilliant. Our levels were quite high. And even when we went one down, we showed character to get back into the game.

“When it goes to penalties, it can go either way, and, unfortunately, it didn’t go our way.

“We were the better side the whole game. We were the better side. We had better chances. We didn’t take our chances. They got a penalty, but the lads showed great character to get back into the game.

“We were still going in extra time. We had a very good shape without the ball. We know Pat’s: They are a good footballing side, they would have a lot of possession of the ball, but we had a good shape, and we knew we had the pace up top to catch them, and it could have been a different result if everything went right.”

Cork City manager Colin Healy during the extra.ie FAI Cup clash at Turner's Cross. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Cork City manager Colin Healy during the extra.ie FAI Cup clash at Turner's Cross. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Healy opted to go with an attacking formation against Pat’s and the City manager praised the way his players carried out his instructions. He was delighted how they limited Pat’s and he had little complaint with the referee’s decision to award the Dublin side a penalty.

“We worked on it during the week,” Healy said. “The shape was brilliant. We went with 4-4-2. Probably a different shape than we went against Sligo. Their work rate was brilliant. That’s what is expected, and they were brilliant. They made it difficult for Pat’s to break us down, and they got their goal from a penalty. I thought it was a penalty.

“We kept going and we are getting better and better. The lads are working really, really hard. They are taking on the information, but it’s still a hard one to take, especially with the performance that we gave. I thought we were probably the better team.”

Healy spoke of the excellent atmosphere the fans created at Turner’s Cross and believes it is the best ground for football. He was also delighted with the performance of Cork captain, Cian Coleman.

It was a great atmosphere, and it always is down here. It’s the best place to play your football. 

"There were 900 fans, but you would have probably thought there were two or three thousand. It is the best place and, I would imagine, if you asked Pat’s where do they want to play, and they will say Cork City. It’s a brilliant stadium, and our players feed off of that, as well. 

"It was good for the younger boys to experience that, as well, because, going forward, it’s good learning for them, as well. It was typical of Cian Coleman. He has been excellent all year... but the whole lot of them were brilliant.”

Read More

Epic cup clash at Turner's Cross hints at brighter future for Cork City

More in this section

Cork GAA Jersey Wars final: Vote for St Finbarr's or Kiskeam Cork GAA Jersey Wars final: Vote for St Finbarr's or Kiskeam
CSL: Wilton U13s edge Douglas Hall after nine goals at Rockenham Park CSL: Wilton U13s edge Douglas Hall after nine goals at Rockenham Park
Cill na Martra v Kiskeam: Cork GAA Jersey Wars semi-final Cill na Martra v Kiskeam: Cork GAA Jersey Wars semi-final
cork soccer
Republic of Ireland Training Session

Cork striker Adam Idah ready to face 'favourite player' Ronaldo

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

jerseywarslogosml
votetextheader

jerseysformpu
echolive

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more