Nemo Rangers boss lauds his squad after landing a 22nd county title 

A 22nd county football title for Nemo Rangers finally closed the book on the 2020 season at Páirc Uí Chaoimh yesterday.

Their 3-7 to 0-13 win over Castlehaven helped the city club retain their title from 2019 and star player Paul Kerrigan joined a clutch of players by equalling the club record of nine county medals.

A crowd of 2,423 basked on another gloriously warm afternoon and they saw two goals from Luke Connolly and early substitute Ciaran Dalton help Nemo over the line.

Manager Paul O’Donovan said in the build-up he wanted his side to turn up. Did they?

“I think so, I think so,” he said afterwards. “If you just factor there that we got 3-7 from play, we didn’t get any scoreable frees.

“But, I thought when we got the ball and got inside their 65, I thought our forward play was outstanding and our movement outstanding.”

Connolly was generally well held during the first half but came alive after half-time to deliver two priceless goals.

“Luke was being marked tightly by Damien Cahalane, who is no easy fellow to be marking. He is a big, physical man and he is able to cover ground.

“Yet, I’ll take that any day from Luke — two moments of brilliance. It says a lot about his character, of course, it does.

“That second goal when he came in and he had two defenders trying to tackle and the goalkeeper coming out to cover him, but he just followed it into the corner. That’s genius if you ask me.”

Nemo manager Paul O'Donovan shows his joy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Connolly’s two goals were Nemo’s only scores in 25 minutes either side of the interval, but O’Donovan wasn’t concerned.

“I’ll take that any day as it means you have go down the other end and concede six for them to wipe out the two goals.

“I didn’t think we ever looked like conceding a goal today. Micheál Aodh never had to make a save, that was vital for us.

Paul’s performance was outstanding for us. He went back a couple of times, took a kick-out and carried it right into their 65, which was huge.”

PATIENCE

The win ended an 11-month wait between semi-final and final.

“This has been an unreal year because we’ve been waiting nearly 11 months to play this game.

“That brought a problem of its own. Outside of the result, we had to turn up today, we had to put in a performance today, and we did."

Despite leading by 3-5 to 0-9 at the second water break, Nemo still couldn’t afford to relax.

“I said to the lads we had to see it out. We had to work hard. Look at the two Hurleys and what they did below in Killarney for 15 minutes, I thought it was remarkable.

“We were down a long time and we still outscored them with the goals while the contribution off the bench was huge.

“James McDermott did well when he came on. I’m delighted for Ciaran Dalton, who was gutted to be left out during the week because he had been playing with us all along throughout this season since we came back.

“He had been featuring very well and most unlucky to be left out. To turn around within a couple of minutes and goal, was massive.

“Two minutes in and we had lost one of our star players with Mark Cronin having to go off injured.

“But, the likes of James, Barry O’Driscoll and Aidan O’Reilly have an abundance of experience to draw from and they were important figures for us during those closing stages,” O’Donovan concluded.