Loss of Orla Cronin a big concern for Cork camogie team ahead of final

FOR the second day in a row Cork showed what it means to win the hard way.

Just like their minors 24 hours earlier, the seniors had to win with 14 players, throw everything they had on the line, and dig deep to overcame champions Kilkenny before booking their place in the All-Ireland senior final.

Losing Orla Cronin to a red card on 57 minutes with the sides level, it was captain Linda Collins who showed the way as she fired her side into their first final in three years with a point three minutes into injury-time to seal victory. The captain came on as a substitute on 50 minutes and immediately she was buzzing around and winning possession.

She showed her experience being involved in a lot of moves as Cork pushed to get over the line.

Cork’s Linda Collins scores the winning point. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

The Rebels made a great start and from the throw-in took the game to Kilkenny with Saoirse McCarthy firing over the opening score inside the first minute.

Cork’s movement was excellent with Chloe Sigerson, in particular, hugely influential and was always available to take a pass. She supported and worked hard linking up with the Cork defence, showing constantly for ball. She was always available as they delivered quick ball out and turned defence into attack all through the opening half.

The Cork defence was superb as they dealt with the threat posed by the Kilkenny attack, particularly in the second half when Kilkenny began to get a grip.

Time and again they turned the Cats over and, getting in the vital interceptions, thwarted the threat that Kilkenny posed.

When Mary O’Connell got through for the game’s only goal and Denise Gaule had the sides level at the second water break and Cork looked to be in trouble.

To their credit, they edged back in front, but with Katie Power and Gaule putting them two clear, Kilkenny battled to gain a grip.

The Cork defence mopped up everything that was thrown at them. Working the ball out, they found their players and when Amy O’Connor was fouled on 57 minutes, Cronin tapped over and now a point separated the sides.

Katrina Mackey, who had a ferocious battle with Colette Dormer over the hour, began to show for vital ball and moving out around the half-forward line, she was move involved and was winning possession; it was from her shot on goal that Fiona Keating won the rebound and levelled matters.

Cork lost Cronin to a red before the puck-out, but showing great composure, they used the ball well and held possession before Collins’ hit what must surely be the sweetest of scores she has ever struck.

Cork will be happy with the display of their defence who, over the hour, only conceding 1-4 from play; the performance of Libby Coppinger at full-back, holding Katie Power to just two points, was vital, but overall as a unit they were superb.

With Hannah Looney and Ashling Thompson at midfield winning a lot of possession they kept the ball moving forward, particularly in the opening half and at the break, they were full value for their five-point lead.

Twice in the second half, when Kilkenny looked to be getting a grip, Cork didn’t panic and they just stuck to their game plan and kept working away, even in the third quarter, which Kilkenny won, Cork never let the heads drop.

Kilkenny’s Grace Walsh and Kellyann Doyle with Katrina Mackey of Cork. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

With six scorers on the scoresheet it was a good return, nine points from play over the hour with six from placed balls; Chloe Sigerson was superb firing over four from play and none from a free, while Orla Cronin had six, five from placed balls and it will be a huge concern for Cork if she is unavailable for the final.

On the plus side, captain Collins, on her introduction, showed her class and she is someone who will be pushing for inclusion on the starting 15 when Cork take on Galway on September 12.