County-winning captain Micheál Aodh Martin hails Nemo's deadly forwards

WINNING captain Micheál Aodh Martin heaped praise on Luke Connolly and Paul Kerrigan for their invaluable contributions to another county title.

The number 1 didn’t have much to do in terms of shot-stopping as his defenders never allowed the Hurleys opportunities to test Martin.

“It’s a relief more than anything else because the joy takes a few hours to kick in,” he said in the immediate aftermath.

“It’s a huge release when the final whistle goes. This time the build-up was so long and so focused on Castlehaven.

So, when the whistle goes and you’ve done your job, you’re just relieved.”

It was all about the goals, Luke’s two and the opener from substitute Ciaran Dalton.

Luke comes under pressure and gets criticised sometimes after a bad game, but you can’t put a value on having Luke on your team.

“I’ve four county medals and three of them I wouldn’t have only for Luke.

“In 2017, he scored an outrageous goal against the Barrs, hit 2-4 against Duhallow in 2019 and today he scored two goals, when we were under severe pressure.

“Their press on our kick-out was immense because they were almost touch-tight for every one of them.

“We never allowed them get too close to us and that was due to Luke’s goals.

“Our defenders were outstanding, too, and it meant I didn’t have a shot to save which says a lot given the quality of forwards on the Haven side.”

Kerrigan’s ninth medal was another topic touched on by the victorious captain, who paid tribute to his magnificent contribution.

“Passes never go astray with Paul. He was calm there in the closing minutes, getting us from our own 45 to their 65, where it’s much safer to be playing.

“Paul still has that burst of pace and I thought in the first 15 minutes he was a wreck while he has the brains and the experience to play a different role at various stages.

“Paul knows when we need to keep hold of the ball and he’s very good at that,” Martin commented.