Cork camogie boss Paudie Murray hails his players' character in beating the Cats

CORK are back in the All-Ireland camogie final after a pulsating victory over Kilkenny.

In control in the first half, the Rebels needed a point from sub Linda Collins in injury time to dethrone the champions and set up a clash with Galway in two weeks.

Manager Paudie Murray agreed it was dramatic stuff and can't wait for a tilt at the Tribe, though Orla Cronin is set to miss out after getting red card.

"Yeah, it was, I suppose every time we come here, we just manage to win by a point, so we’d like to do it better the next day, but we’re obviously going to be under massive pressure going into the final against Galway, particularly down the likes of Orla Cronin.

"But today was a great performance. I’d been saying it all week about the character of these players. It’s there and it’s been improving with every game, every outing, every training session, so we’ve got to keep building on that."

The first half performance was first class, particularly Cork’s defensive play.

"Yeah, I suppose we spoke about making a contest out of it and hanging in the game and I thought we did that brilliantly.

We had a number of block-downs and we stuck to our task. We were disciplined with frees as well so overall we had to be happy.

"The third quarter did kill us. We lost our shape, and our transition wasn’t where it should be."

Cork’s distribution out of defence was excellent.

"We prefer to hold onto the ball and deliver when the time is right. I think it’s the only way to go and we’re not going to change it now."

The manner in which Cork came back after going two points down reflected their character.

"Yeah, look it’s a young team, probably building over the last year and a half. I think people were probably a bit harsh on the team last year. We’ve had massive personalities leave our dressing room so it’s always going to take time to re-develop that and the likes of the Ashling Thompsons’, the Laura Hayes’, the Laura Treacys’, the Mackeys’, it’s going to take time for them to get their own personalities going inside in the dressing room but it’s starting to come."

Orla Cronin of Cork is shown the red card by referee John Dermody. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

On Orla Cronin’s sending off: "I haven’t seen it so I really can’t comment on it. The lads in the stand were saying it was harsh. Look you know Orla as well as I do, there isn’t a foul stroke in the girl, so I just don’t know what happened. If she misses the final, it’s a huge blow for Orla and for us."

And Linda Collin’s winning point?

"We had a lot of thinking about team selection. We wanted an impact off the bench this year. My view is you need to finish with your best team. That was her job, and she did her bit."