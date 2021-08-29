Nemo v Castlehaven: Three reasons the city side are champions again

Goals:

It’s the only cliché again, goals-winning games and Nemo came up with the three that mattered at crucial stages, too.

Substitute Ciaran Dalton got the first after only just coming on for the unfortunate Mark Cronin and then that man again, Luke Connolly, who came up with the other two in typical fashion.

Castlehaven couldn’t create any goal chances of their own, testimony to the magnificent rearguard action of the Nemo defence.

Cathal Maguire was through early in the second half, but referee Conor Lane had already whistled play to give a yellow card to Paul Kerrigan. That apart, Nemo keeper and skipper Micheál Aodh Martin had little to do.

Luke Connolly after scoring his first goal. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Experience:

There's no better team than Nemo for holding on to a lead in a county final and that’s due to the many times they’ve been in this winning position in the past.

How fitting that Paul Kerrigan should be adjudged the man-of-the-match because he epitomised what Nemo are all about, working himself to a standstill and never flinching away from accepting responsibility.

And the introduction of Barry O’Driscoll, James McDermott and Aidan O’Reilly from the bench in the closing quarter helped close the deal and provided further evidence of the quality of player held in reserve.

Castlehaven wides:

A dozen in all, compared to Nemo’s five, summed up one of the big differences between the teams, particularly as all of Nemo’s 3-7 came from play.