Audacity pulls off major upset to win Donal O’Mahony Draghunt

AUDACITY produced an incredible finish to win the Singleton’s Supervalu Donal O’Mahony Senior Draghunt at Blarney yesterday.

The majority of class hounds that have won this draghunt over the years have come into the draghunt on form, but Audacity, a 50/1 outsider, showed its all about turning up on the day.

When the hounds showed dropping in on the finish the winner was only fourth and as they climbed to the finish, High Miss of Griffin United looked highly likely to land the spoils.

Sadly, for him his speed dropped on the run to the tape before getting overtaken in the last stride that denied his trainer Donal O’Donovan a memorable Senior and Puppy double.

Mayfield veteran Son of Mossy trained by Kyle McCarthy ran a cracking race to take third ticket with Northern Daisy, Samantha’s Lass and Authority completing the ticketing hounds.

The winning trainer was expected to win this draghunt with his explosive finishing hound Authority who finished sixth, but it was his second string that shocked the large crowd with a stunning display.

“I got this hound for nothing from Lee Wall in England as she refused to run as a pup and this is actually her first win in her short career but one that gives me huge pleasure,” said winning owner John O’Callaghan.

Senior Draghunt winner Audacity, owned by John O'Callaghan of Griffin United took the win by the narrowest of margins on the finish line, pictured with (left) Daniel Fleming, Hugh O'Callaghan, Ciara McSweeny and (right) draghunt sponsors Tom and Tomas Singleton. Pic: Larry Cummins

In the senior maiden draghunt there was joy for IHT trainer Gerry Murphy when his charge Tiger won in style from the Tristan O’Herlihy trained Eden Lad.

Clogheen trainer Aaron Freyne will be pleased with the performance of Jamie’s Gem in third with Comet, Viper Whizz, and Blue Lad also among the tickets.

The heat of the day certainly didn’t deter the winner of the puppy draghunt as High Miss, trained by Donal O’Donovan, finished like a scalded cat to run out a comfortable winner from Maxine Silver, trained by Kieran Kearney of Shanakiel Harriers.

White Bullet, from Gerry Murphy’s IHT kennel, ran a gallant race to snatch third ahead of Maxine Diesel, Dangingmore Drifter, and Midday Charmer.

This was an emotional occasion for the winning trainer as he is presently hospitalised.

“I have been laid up in recent times, but my son was delighted in the manner she won and hopefully this will give me a boost on my road to recovery,” said O’Donovan.

He added: “I would like to dedicate this win to my late father Ger and grandfather Gerry ‘Fox’ O’Donovan who spent many years with Fair Hill, but I am sure they are looking down on me with pride today.”

Puppy Maiden Draghunt winners Jerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins with winning dog Black Tornado, from IHT. Pic: Larry Cummins

The IHT kennel of Gerry Murphy is certainly firing on all cylinders this season as his charge Blue Tornado spreadeagled the field in the Puppy Maiden, race romping home ahead of the Ken and Trina Long Southern/Carrigaline Harriers youngster Lady La La.

The runner-up was from the English breeding of Jennie’s Rose and Endure and the southside training couple were thrilled as they had English trainers Joe and Vanessa Simpson visiting them for the weekend.

Northern Jess from the IHT took third ahead of Run for Joy, Spirit and Mad Max 2.

Speaking after the race the winning training Murphy praised his hound for the manner he saw off the opposition.

“We expected a big run from our hound, but his performance today was something that dreams are made of and we are delighted to have secured a win at this great meeting,” said Murphy.

RESULTS

Blarney Senior: 1. Audacity (Northern Hunt); 2. Little Miss (Griffin United); 3. Son of Mossy (Mayfield); 4. Northern Daisy (IHT); 5. Samantha’s Lass (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 6. Authority (Northern Hunt).

Senior Maiden: 1. Tiger (IHT); 2. Eden Lad (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 3. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 4. Comet (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 5. Spirit (IHT); 6. Mad Max 2 (Shanakiel Harriers).

Puppy: 1. High Miss (Griffin United); 2. Maxine Silver (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. White Bullet (IHT); 4. Maxine Diesel (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Danginmore Drifter (IHT); 6. Midday Charmer (Mayfield).

Puppy Maiden: 1. Blue Tornado (IHT); 2. Lady La La (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. Northern Jess (IHT); 4. Run for Joy (Mayfield); 5. Spirit (IHT); 6. Mad Max 2 (Shanakiel Harriers).