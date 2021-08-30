Audacity pulls off major upset to win Donal O’Mahony Draghunt

“I got this hound for nothing from Lee Wall in England as she refused to run as a pup and this is actually her first win in her short career but one that gives me huge pleasure,” said winning owner John O’Callaghan.
He added: “I would like to dedicate this win to my late father Ger and grandfather Gerry ‘Fox’ O’Donovan who spent many years with Fair Hill, but I am sure they are looking down on me with pride today.”
Blarney Senior: 1. Audacity (Northern Hunt); 2. Little Miss (Griffin United); 3. Son of Mossy (Mayfield); 4. Northern Daisy (IHT); 5. Samantha’s Lass (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 6. Authority (Northern Hunt).
Senior Maiden: 1. Tiger (IHT); 2. Eden Lad (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 3. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 4. Comet (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 5. Spirit (IHT); 6. Mad Max 2 (Shanakiel Harriers).
Puppy: 1. High Miss (Griffin United); 2. Maxine Silver (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. White Bullet (IHT); 4. Maxine Diesel (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Danginmore Drifter (IHT); 6. Midday Charmer (Mayfield).
Puppy Maiden: 1. Blue Tornado (IHT); 2. Lady La La (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 3. Northern Jess (IHT); 4. Run for Joy (Mayfield); 5. Spirit (IHT); 6. Mad Max 2 (Shanakiel Harriers).