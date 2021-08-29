Goals key for Nemo despite battling display from Castlehaven

NEMO Rangers retained their Cork Premier Senior Football Championship title thanks to their ability to raise green flags at Páirc Úi Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon, as they saw off rivals Castlehaven by 3-7 to 0-13.

Nemo started the game like a house on fire, with veteran attacker Paul Kerrigan, winning his ninth county title on the day, leading the way with the opening two points by the fourth minute.

The Capwell side looked to have suffered a major blow as early as the third minute when another of their star attackers Mark Cronin was forced off with an early injury, but his replacement Ciaran Dalton came straight in and scored an excellent seventh-minute goal to put the reigning champions in early control of the final.

Nemo’s midfielder Alan O’Donovan was particularly prominent early on, with him having two big turnovers as well as kicking a wonderful point from range with his left peg by the 11th minute.

Nemo were so dominant in the early stages that by the 12th minute they had enjoyed 73% of the possession to that point.

Castlehaven were clearly struggling but three Brian Hurley frees from the eighth to the 17th minutes allowed them to go in at the water break only four points in arrears, with the score at 1-4 to 0-3.

One area where Nemo were struggling was from their own kick-outs, as in the first half on the four occasions when goalkeeper and captain Micheal Aodh Martin went long they failed to win a single contested kick-out, meaning they were completely reliant on short kick-outs to retain possession.

With Castlehaven finally getting their hands on the ball Nemo’s scoring dried up, with Ronan Dalton’s brilliant 21st-minute score being the score they managed in the last 20 minutes of the first half.

This fact is especially salient given the fact that Castlehaven wing-back David McCarthy was shown a black card in the 23rd minute, yet Nemo failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage during this time, and in fact, the west Cork side outscored them by two points to none for the rest of the half with attackers Michael Hurley and Conor O’Driscoll finding their range.

Both sides had been guilty of some sloppy play in the opening half with both teams coughing up ten turnovers each, as Nemo led by 1-5 to 0-6 at the half time break.

Ronald Whelton of Castlehaven in action against Stephen Cronin of Nemo Rangers. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Nemo started the second half by kicking three wides in the opening three minutes and when corner-back Kieran Histon was black carded in the 34th minute they looked in a spot of bother.

However, a 38th-minute goal by Luke Connolly changed that thinking considerably. The Cork inter-county man was brilliantly put in the clear by Kerrigan and he expertly slotted to the back of the Castlehaven net to give Nemo a four-point lead again.

A super Michael Hurley score brought it back to three but Castlehaven had now joined their opponents in kicking bad wides, with both sides having kicked four poor wides in the opening seven minutes of the second period.

Interestingly, the period during Histon’s black card ended up level pegging with the Haven’s three points from the two Hurley’s and Conor O’Driscoll cancelling out Connolly’s goal, meaning that neither side had managed to make hay while they were up a man for ten minutes.

And Histon was barely back on the pitch when Connolly goaled again with a blasted effort to the bottom left corner in the 46th minute, to leave his side 3-5 to 0-9 ahead at the second water break.

Nemo were able to introduce experienced players like Barry O’Driscoll and James McDermott off the bench, with both kicking crucial points from play in the final quarter.

Luke Connolly may have been the hero with his two second-half goals but he put pressure on his side late on when receiving a black card after dragging down his county colleague Mark Collins in midfield. The Haven failed to capitalise, however, as they kicked some bad wides afterwards.

Nemo won five out of 10 long kick-outs in the second half, which was a huge improvement on their first half effort, while they reduced their turnover concession rate right down as well, only coughing up the ball four times in the crucial second half.

Castlehaven got within three points at the end but they will look at their higher turnover concession and the eight second-half wides, and 11 in total, as some of the main reasons why they came up short. Their failure to hold Connolly being another major reason of course.