Mourneabbey win their first silverware of season

Mourneabbey 2-21

Clonakilty 3-5

A blistering start to the second-half secured the Cork ladies senior football league title for Mourneabbey at Cloughduv.

They were six points up at half-time but Clonakilty were still in this tie, until a 10-minute spell at the start of the second-half.

There the winners hit 1-6 without reply and it was game over for Clon, who to their credit battled all the way to the end.

It was a great achievement for the west Cork side to reach the league decider in their first season up in the senior ranks and they showed enough to say they certainly can't be taken lightly in the championship in the coming weeks.

They have some talented players with sisters Clare and Aine O'Leary working hard at midfield and Millie Condon impressing in the forward line.

But Mourneabbey are an experienced side with an abundance of talent and it showed on the night, especially in the second-half.

Eimear Meaney led the full-back line, with Ashling Cronin and Ellie Jack in control in front of her. Niamh and Roisin O'Sullivan enjoyed their midfield battle with the O'Leary sisters, but it's the Mourneabbey attack that Clon couldn't live with on the night.

The movement of the likes of Brid O'Sullivan and Eimear Harrington was causing them all sorts of problems and you can add in outstanding performance from Ciara O'Callaghan and Doireann O'Sullivan to that mix.

Doireann was a handful and she hit nine points over the 40 minutes she was on the pitch as Clon couldn't find a way to stop her. When the cry from their supporters of 'keep her off the right foot' was shouted out Doireann duly obliged by kicking off her left.

Had there been a player of the game award then it would have been between her and Ciara O'Callaghan to take the honours.

O'Callaghan hit 2-3 over the hour and even without a number of key players through injury, Mourneabbey are showing they will be the team to catch again in the championship.

With the likes of Marie O'Callaghan, Laura Fitzgerald, and Ciara O'Sullivan all due back in the coming weeks there is serious competition in their squad for starting spots.

Clon got the perfect start when they found the back of the net just 20 seconds in. Aine O'Leary won possession from the throw-in and played a one-two with Ciara Ryan as the former blasted to the back of the net, giving Meabh O'Sullivan no chance of saving.

But Mourneabbey's reply was emphatic, with Doireann replying with a goal at the other end and Ellie Jack adding a point to put them in front after four minutes.

They were never to trail again from here with O'Callaghan and Brid increasing their lead, before Clare O'Leary raised the white flag for Clon.

Referee Peter O'Leary with Clonakilty captain Aine O'Leary and Mourneabbey captain, Brid O'Sullivan before the start of their league final clash at Cloughduv.

Brid extended their lead, with Doireann adding two more before Meabh O'Sullivan saved superbly to deny Sinead O'Donovan what looked like a certain goal.

At the first water break it was 1-5 to 1-1 and on the restart Katie O'Driscoll got Clon's second point. Jack and Doireann replied, with Orla Lowney and O'Driscoll pointing at the other end to make it 1-8 to 1-5.

Two from Doireann and one from Jack saw Mourneabbey 1-11 to 1-5 in front at half-time.

The start of the second-half was all Mourneabbey, Roisin O'Sullivan got the first before Doireann hit three in a row. Ciara Harrington got in on the scoring act and when O'Callaghan got her second goal, in the 39th minute it was game over. Emma Coakley raised another white flag a minute later to see the winners 2-17 to 1-5 in front.

Orlaith Deasy, another who played well for Clon, scored from a penalty, but points from Jack, O'Callaghan, and Roisin O'Sullivan kept the score board ticking over for Mourneabbey.

Condon got Clon's third goal late on but it mattered little at that stage as Mourneabbey collected their first silverware of the season.

Scorers for Mourneabbey: C O'Callaghan 2-3, D O'Sullivan 0-9 (2f), E Jack 0-4 (2f), R O'Sullivan 0-2, B O'Sullivan, E Coakley, C Harrington 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: A O'Leary, O Deasy (pen), M Condon 1-0 each, K O'Driscoll 0-2, C O'Leary, C Ryan, O Lowney 0-1 each.

MOURNEABBEY: M O'Sullivan; A O'Sullivan, E Meaney, C Lawlor; E Jack, A Cronin, K Coakley; N O'Sullivan, R O'Sullivan; E Coakley, E Harrington, D Cronin; B O'Sullivan, C O'Callaghan, D O'Sullivan.

Subs: C Harrington for D Cronin (ht), K O'Toole for D O'Sullivan (40), A Walsh for N O'Sullivan (45), E Cronin for C Lawlor, K Williamson for K Coakley (both 50).

CLONAKILTY: M O'Brien; M Deasy, L Collins, R Shanley; M O'Donovan, S O'Neill, J Quinn; C O'Leary, A O'Leary; M Condon, C Ryan, K O'Driscoll; O Deasy, S O'Donovan, O Lowney.

Subs: M Barrett for O Lowney (ht), C Barrett for S O'Donovan (40), A O'Neill for M O'Donovan, A O'Brien for K O'Driscoll (both 50).

Referee: Peter O'Leary, Inch Rovers.