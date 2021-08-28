Kerry rue missed chances and David Clifford's injury as Red Hand march on

KERRY geared up this season for an All-Ireland final tilt at Dublin, but instead, it'll be Tyrone versus Mayo next month.

Like 2020, when Cork stunned the Kingdom after extra time, the favourites couldn't get over the line in the additional 20 minutes of a hard-hitting but pulsating game, undermined by the loss to injury of David Clifford.

The Green and Gold talisman hit 0-8, four from play and two marks, but Tyrone struck for goals in a 3-14 to 0-22 triumph. Conor McKenna hit two goals with sub Cathal McShane pouncing for another, with Kieran McGeary the official Man of the Match, as the Red Hand didn't show any impact from the delay due to a Covid outbreak.

It will most likely be Kerry manager Peter Keane's last game at the helm.

“Fellas are very disappointed," he said after. "Obviously, we came here with an ambition to get to the All-Ireland final and that’s eluded us, so there’s a lot of disappointment.

“It’s very soon after the game and one of the things we’d been doing throughout the year has been scoring goals. I think we had four opportunities today and didn’t come home with anything.

“You look at Tyrone, they had three opportunities and came away with three. We had something like 33 shots at the posts and what did we get, 22 points?”

The game was pushed back by two weeks due to the Covid outbreak in the Tyrone camp, but Keane didn't want to use that as an excuse.

“Obviously you set out with an overall plan at the start of the year and you have to deviate from it.

“We originally thought we’d have a three-week window, then it was becoming a four-week window, then it became a five-week window.

“That’s not offering up excuses here today, but the pitch of the battle, after the games, getting there...“

Clifford's departure was a key factor in the result.

“Of course, in the game had he eight points scored? Obviously, you don’t want to lose any player with that capability in front of the posts.”

Meanwhile, Kerry chairman Tim Murphy has defended the county’s decision to offer a second postponement to Tyrone.

It means their wait for an All-Ireland goes on, the last success coming in 2014 against Donegal.

"We dealt with it like men, like good Kerry men, and that's the result of the game. Unfortunately, we came out on the wrong side of it but I think we came out with the right decision for us and for Kerry and for the integrity of the competitions.”

He wouldn't be drawn on Keane's future in charge of Kerry.

“To be honest, I don’t think it is something we’ll even talk about tonight, there’s raw emotion out there and with due respect to all concerned that is for another day.”

Tyrone MVP McGeary told RTÉ: "I’m full of emotion, the boys are full of emotion. During the week we took a lot of stress. They said we wouldn’t, they said that we couldn’t, I’ll tell you what, we did.

“It’s been a tough few weeks. Only those on the inside will understand how tough it was.

“Any one of our backroom team could lift that award for what they’ve done over the last few weeks.

"You just have to keep digging. After last time we met Kerry in Killarney, we had to strip ourselves back to the core. Three goals today, just turned the whole thing around. It’s incredible.

"The lads who came off the bench got us over the line. There’s a number of lads legless, I’m legless, but only for them... and the support from these Tyrone people has been exceptional."

Tyrone co-manager Brian Dooher, the heartbeat of the All-Ireland-winning outfit of the noughties, was thrilled for his players.

"It’s definitely up there with them. The boys dug deep and I think they got their just rewards.

"We had a lot of boys cramping but somehow I don’t know how they done it but they done it. Hats off to them, they put in a memorable shift and it was just enough to get us over the line.

"It mightn't have been the perfect performance but it wasn’t bad."