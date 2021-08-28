Cork minor camogie team dig deep to hold off Dublin in All-Ireland semi-final 

Cork 0-15 Dublin 1-11

HEART, determination and a will to win saw Cork book their place in the Tesco All-Ireland Minor Championship final as they edged out Dublin in a cracking contest in St Lachtains GAA Grounds, Kilkenny.

Playing for 45 with 14 players after they lost Kate Redmond for a harsh second yellow card, Cork had to pull out all the stops to carve out this victory. How they responded though: their fitness was first class and in the searing heat they simply worked their socks off and never allowed Dublin to gain a grip.

Orlaith Cahalane, Rose Murphy and Orlaith Mullins hit 0-9 from play between them, which was vital in such a tight game, while the team as a unit were hugely resilient.

Dublin settled quickly into the game as they won early possession and put Cork under pressure.

Ten minutes in Dublin led 0-5 to 0-2 but Cork settled and with Cahalane, Aimee Morgan and Eimear O’Brien on target it was level at the first water break. It was score for score, as the sides swapped points and at the interval, it was still level 0-8 apiece, though Cork were down to 14.

Cork's Aoife Healy clears from Dublin's Aine Rafter. Picture: Patrick Browne

Meadhbh Ring and Mullins edged Cork two points clear but Dublin continued to find space and Dublin hit the front with a long Annabelle Timothy delivery going all the way to the net and when Aishling O’Neill added a point the gap was two.

Cork’s response was top class as they worked hard and applying huge pressure they won a 45. Aimee Morgan converted and keeping the foot on the pedal Cork added three in a row the excellent Murphy, Cahalane and Aimee Morgan restoring the lead 0-14 to 1-9 with eight minutes remaining.

As the scorching heat took its toll Cork hooked, blocked and never allowed Dublin an inch.

Roisin Ní Chathasaigh cut the deficit with a point but Mullins replied. Digging deep Dublin won a free that Ellie Young converted in injury time.

Crucially Cork won the puck out and holding possession in their own half they closed it out to keep the three-in-a-row minor bid alive on Leeside.

Kilkenny overcame Galway 3-21 to 1-25 in the other semi-final where it went to extra-time.

Cork's Eimear O'Brien turns Dublin's Niamh Crowley. Picture: Patrick Browne

Scorers for Cork: E O’Brien 0-3 (0-2 f, 0-1 45), O Cahalane 0-3, A Morgan 0-3 (0-1 f, 0-1 45), R Murphy, O Mullins 0-2 each, M Ring (f), C Golden 0-1 each.

Dublin: E Young 0-4 (0-2 f), A O’Neill 0-3, A Rafter, A Gannon, R Ní Chathasaigh 0-1 each.

CORK: C Hurley; A Cashman, M Healy, C Lynch, E O’Driscoll, A Healy, O Mc Allen (c ); M Murphy, C Golden; A Morgan, R Murphy, K Redmond; E O’Brien, M Ring, O Cahalane.

Subs: O Mullins for E O’ Brien (28), C Walsh for E O’Driscoll (45).

DUBLIN: E Mooney; R Buckley, S Codd, N Crowley; A Ryan, C Gannon, M Reid; N Donnellan, A Lambe, A Gannon; A Timoney, R Ni Chathasaigh, A O’Neill, E Young, A Rafferty.

Subs: J Vaughan for A Ryan (28), S Daly for N Donnellan (h-t), E Doran for M Reid (37), A Curraoin for N Crowley (56).

Referee: Liz Dempsey( Kilkenny).