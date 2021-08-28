All-Ireland camogie preview: Classy Cork can dethrone Kilkenny

Cork enjoyed a six-point lead after eight minutes but trailed by one at the break, and despite holding Kilkenny scoreless for 21 minutes in the second half and dominating possession, couldn’t score to see the game through.
.@CorkCamogie team to face @KilkennyCamogie on Sunday at 4pm in All Ireland @OfficialCamogie Semi Finals @CrokePark. No changes to Kilkenny side that defeated Wexford last Saturday @PaircUiCha0imh while Cork return off the back of a four week layoff. pic.twitter.com/YQVqtCTdoa— Patrick Mulcahy (@PaMulSport) August 27, 2021
Nothing, just nothing, went right, and the last 25 minutes must have seemed like an hour as things got increasingly worse. It was a lonely place at the final whistle and the heavy/empty feeling that inevitably followed for days afterwards is unenviable.