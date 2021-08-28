High drama as Caithlin O’Sullivan goal for Castleview denies Greenwood the title

Greenwood 1 Castleview 2

A LAST-MINUTE goal from Caitlin O’Sullivan gave Castleview a dramatic win over Greenwood and more importantly a play-off against Ballinhassig to decide the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Women’s Division 1 title.

The goal denied Greenwood for the second week in a row. The leaders, who suffered just their first loss of the season last week, were hosting third-placed Castleview, needing just a point to secure promotion.

The home side made the ideal start when after only five minutes, Claire Tipps found the bottom left corner of the net to put the league leaders in the driving seat.

Chances fell to Katie Foley whose 25-yard effort was covered by the Castleview keeper Lorna Downey and moments later saw Sarah McCarthy’s effort went just wide of the posts as Greenwood were looking for a second goal.

Castleview's Kirsty O'Mahony and Greenwood's Melissa Falvey tussle for possession. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Castleview had their first chance on goal in the 15th minute when Lizzy Cullen’s effort from just outside the effort was gathered by Greenwood’s Tracey Kiely as the visitors were beginning to apply pressure on the home side.

Castleview keeper Downey had to be sharp to gather the ball ahead of Tipps from Aisling Kenny’s free kick in the 27th minute, while at the other end Cullen’s 35-yard dipping shot was well held by Kiely in the Greenwood goal.

Castleview’s equaliser came in the 39th minute when Sophie Murphy met a cross and managed to get a touch to the ball which deceived the keeper and trickled over the line.

Greenwood had a chance less than a minute following the restart when Hillary O’Connor’s 35-yard effort was almost too strong for Downey who almost dropped the ball in front of the goal, followed moments later having to save well from Ber Fitzgerald’s header as Greenwood looked for their second.

Castleview’s Cullen’s long-range effort went just wide as the visitors were beginning to apply pressure to Greenwood with O’Sullivan having no less than three chances on goal which were all covered by Kiely.

Greenwood had chances in the final quarter themselves with Dorney saving well at the feet of an incoming Emma Kerins and later from Fitzgerald.

The breakthrough came in the 88th minute when O’Sullivan’s glancing header went into the far corner from Cullen’s cross to set up a playoff with Ballinhassig as Greenwood’s hearts were broken once again.

Greenwood's Aisling Kenny battles Castleview's Caitlin O'Sullivan. Picture: Howard Crowdy

GREENWOOD: Tracey Kiely, Gillian Crowley, Aisling Kenny, Linda Montgomery, Emma Kerins, Sarah Walsh, Katie Foley, Melissa Falvey, Sarah McCarthy, Hillary O’Connor, Claire Tipps, Ber Fitzgerald, Amo Kelly, Val O’Connell, Sarah Dorney, Michelle Murphy, Tracey Shine, Orla Twomey.

CASTLEVIEW: Lorna Downey, Lizzy Cullen, Emma Lynch, Maggie Cullen, Tracey Ring, Sophie Murphy, Donna Crowley, Kirsty O’Mahony, Emma Sheehan, Caitlin O’Sullivan, Amanda Dorgan, Lyndsey Field, Lauren Walsh, Aoife Crowley, Andrea Herman, Ciara Buckley, Mary Hornibrook, Megan Martin.

Referee: Alan Belmajdoub