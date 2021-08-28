Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 09:05

Feast of Féile shows best of camogie in Rebel county across seven divisions

Details of the winners in all seven grades of the competition in Cork
President of the Camogie Association Hilda Breslin called into Castle Road for Feile na nGael, with Cork chairperson Mairead Donovan.

Mary Newman

THE Cork Camogie Board ran a superb Féile na nGael competition last Saturday.

The Féile mantra ‘No one is left behind’ was plain to be seen as camogie was played all day in every corner of the city and county. In total, there were seven divisions and 15 venues, in total 54 teams took part.

DIVISION 1

The Division 1 final saw Sarsfield’s and Éire Óg battle it out with Sars taking the title.

Sarah Crowe gave Sars an early lead and with Kate Fennessy adding two pointed frees to their tally, they led by three points at the break. Orlaith Cremin had Éire Óg on the scoreboard on the resumption, pointing a free, but Kate Fennessy showed her accuracy’s with two for Sars and when Nessa Treacy grabbed a goal, Sars were heading for the title.

Cremin converted a second Éire Óg free, but points from Treacy and Fennessy saw Sars close it out to take the title on a 1-9 to 0-2 score-line.

For the Division 1 section, there was also a shield in which Inniscarra overcame Douglas to take the honours.

DIVISION 2

Rockbán lifted the Division 2 trophy by beating Cloughduv.

Leading by five points to no score at the interval, they kept the pressure on with Abby Twomey, Sarah McGrath, Nikki Hosford, and Keeley Goulding finding their range before they added two goals through Ashleigh Hendley to lead by 11 points. Cloughduv battled back with an Evan Nolan goal and an Amy Sheppard point but time ran out as Rockbán held on.

DIVISION 3

Ballinhassig had a goal to spare over Kilbrittain/Timoleague in their Division 3 clash after points from Aisling Lombard and Aoife Cottrell gave them a 0-4 to 0-1 interval lead.

Two second-half Kilbrittain/Timoleague goals kept them in the contest, but with Aisling Lombard grabbing a goal and Aoife Cottrell, Meabh O’Sullivan and Claire Crowley adding points, Ballinhassig ran out winners.

DIVISION 4

Newtownshandrum and Laochra Óg battled it out to the finish in the Division 4 final at Castle Road.

Blaithin O’Connor with two first-half points edged Newtownshandrum ahead Darcy O’Brien replied for Laochra Óg and it was 0-2 to 0-1 in Newtown’s favour at the break. It was end-to-end stuff for the second half with Chloe O’Leary striking two Newtownshandrum points.

DIVISION 5

Ballygarvan and Na Piarsaigh battled to the finish in the Division 5 final where two points separated the sides at full-time, Ballygarvan led by three points at the break, Elsie Casey and Ella Kelleher were on the score sheet. An Ella Kelleher second-half goal proved vital.

DIVISION 6

The Division 6 title went to Kinsale.

First-half goals from Vivienne O’Callaghan and Maisie O’Callaghan gave them an interval lead over Castlelyons who had a Robyn Hickey first-half goal.

With O’Callaghan in top form adding three further goals and points from Catherine Murphy, Kinsale were worthy victors.

DIVISION 7

The Division 7 title was won by Kilworth, who were too strong for St Colum’s.

Rebels ready to roar with revenge in mind for loss to Kilkenny last winter

