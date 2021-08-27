Goals win games: Cork and Limerick showed why green flags matter again 

IN the lead up to last Sunday’s All-Ireland final, the excellent ‘GAA Stats’ Twitter handle revealed that if the final had 69+ points scored, the average points per game for the 2021 campaign would be 60.

What did that really mean in layman terms? How high would that average exactly be?

The average points per game only topped 50 for the first time in 2018.

Last Sunday’s final had a total of 66 points, which was a new record score in an All-Ireland final, beating the record of 64 points set in 1970, which was an 80-minute game.

That meant that, while the championship didn’t finish with an average of 60 points per game, the final figure was just a tiny percentage shy of that total – 59.84.

Shane Kingston fires in Cork's goal at Croke Park. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

That was still a new record and, as ‘GAA Stats’ revealed, it was also a year-on-year increase of 6.31 points per game, which was the highest such increase in exactly 50 years.

The numbers just rose everywhere in the 2021 championship, good or bad, for most teams. Waterford were just one prime example.

After their All-Ireland quarter-final win over Tipperary, ‘GAA Stats’ revealed that, by scoring 126 points in four games up to that point of the championship, Waterford passed the county’s record for four games, which was set last year (121 points).

The 40 points Waterford registered against Tipp (4-28) was the highest championship score ever conceded in normal time by a big three side.

Tipp were lucky that it wasn’t more because Waterford missed a handful of stonewall goal chances.

The test then for Waterford a week later against Limerick was to drive their conversion rate even higher, which was never going to be easy against a team that would defend deeper and make the half-spaces in the middle channels far more claustrophobic than what Tipp did.

Against Limerick, Waterford’s conversion rate was only 47% but, for Waterford to have any chance, they needed to score at least four of the seven goal chances they created.

There was only one goal in the game. There were only two a day later in the Cork-Kilkenny match but there were 14 goalscoring chances created.

The brilliant goalkeeping of Patrick Collins and Eoin Murphy, and some outstanding last-ditch goal-line defending, was the central reason there wasn’t more green flags raised. But it was a point-scoring fiesta - the game produced 71 scores, the most ever in a championship match.

‘GAA Stats’ also painted a truer picture of that epic semi-final with a number of additional nuggets; it was the third highest-scoring match ever; the second highest-scoring semi-final ever played; the most white flags scored in one game; the second-highest losing score ever; the most white flags recorded by a losing team.

It was the highest-scoring Cork-Kilkenny match in history.

Extra-time inflated those numbers, but the points total was higher than ever in the 2021 championship; there was only six occasions when a team didn’t breach the 20-point (white flags) barrier; the 25-point threshold was passed on 16 occasions, with the 30-point mark surpassed seven times.

This championship though, was different because of a renewed focus shift towards scoring goals – there were no goalless games this summer, which was the first time that had happened since 2011.

Last year’s final was the first goalless All-Ireland final since 2004 but Limerick’s points total in that final (30) was four points greater than what Cork and Kilkenny accumulated together (26) in that 2004 final.

That was a reflection of where the game has gone but the lack of green flags last year was also an accurate barometer of the decreasing number of goals in inter-county hurling.

The average had fallen down to 2.41 goals per game last year, which was the lowest in history.

By 2017, the number held at just above three. In 2018 though, it dropped to 2.83, while it had decreased to 2.46 in the 2019 championship. However, the goal rate in 2021 spiked up to its highest number in almost three decades, with an average of 3.5 goals per game.

The weather and the wintry conditions were an obvious factor in last year’s drop, and a summer championship was always going to change the dynamic.

Limerick's Aaron Gillane celebrates his side's second goal in the win over Cork. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

The new penalty/sin-bin rule also encouraged more goals but there was a clear change in the mindset around goals; the 70 goals scored this year was almost double (29 more goals) than what was scored in the entire 2020 championship.

In the 20 games played this summer, there were only four occasions when a team failed to register a green flag. However, in last year’s championship, a team failed to score a goal on 13 occasions.

Most of the comparisons have been stark with last year; there were only nine goals scored in the 2020 Munster championship; there were 14 scored in this campaign.

The devil though was in the detail; five of those nine goals last year were scored in one game – the Tipp-Limerick semi-final. The three goals Limerick scored that afternoon were the only green flags they raised in five matches.

The minutia of that detail shows how barren the 2020 championship was for goalscoring; of the 41 goals scored, 25 were raised in just five games; if you exclude those five matches, the average in the other 12 championship matches was just 1.3 goals per game.

The rise in goalscoring this summer added more drama, but that spike was also a natural by-product of the increased scoring trends. And the numbers just keep rising.