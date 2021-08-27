Cork minor camogie side have an All-Ireland final place in their sights

Tesco All-Ireland Minor Camogie semi-final: Cork v Dublin, Freshford, Kilkenny, 2pm.

IT'S down to the last four in the hunt for the Tesco All-Ireland Minor title as Cork take on Dublin on Saturday in Freshford, while Kilkenny will battle it out with Galway in Abbotstown for a place in the final.

Cork confidently came through group three with victories over Clare and Limerick while Dublin were runners-up in group one to Galway and had to contest a quarter-final last week where they overcame Waterford in a close contest.

Cork have been waiting since August 1 when they played their last group stage game, while Dublin with a game under their belts last week will have been involved in completive action.

With no U16 or minor championships played in 2020 Cork are the holders of the minor All-Ireland title having won back-to-back honours in 2018 and 2019 and in effect they are going for three-in-a-row.

Jerry Wallace and his backroom team have put in huge work with their squad and they will be looking for a similar performance to what we have best in the group stages as they bid for a final spot.

🔴TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 🔴

The Cork Camogie Minor panel who face Dublin in the All Ireland semi final on Saturday has been announced. Best of luck to Olivia, Jerry and all of the players and management #corkcamogie #blackbee #supporthersport #nothingbeatsbeingthere pic.twitter.com/Rw0lF8ZJNU — OfficialCorkCamogie (@CorkCamogie) August 27, 2021

In their opening game against Clare cork were convincing 2-21 to 1-10 winners with Rose Murphy, Meadhbh Ring, Eimear O’Brien, Orlaith Cahalane, Aimee Morgan and Ciara Golden all contributing to their tally. Against Limerick, it was a similar story as cork outclassed their opponents to run out 3-19 to 0-3 winners.

In the provincial champions which are played on a separate basis to the All-Ireland series, Cork took the title as they again overpowered Limerick but now the big test awaits as they step into the later stages of their All-Ireland campaign and Dublin will be tough opponents.

Dublin pushed Galway to the limits in their group stage meeting where they were unlucky to lose out by a point in a 1-14 to 3-9 clash and in their second game they demolished Tipperary 3-21 to 1-13.

Galway secured their victory thanks in no small way to two first-half goals which kept the side in touch with a Dublin side that threatened to pull away in the latter stages of the first half, and indeed they had a late attempt for an equaliser drift wide of the post.

They have excellent performers in Ellie Young, Aisling Gannon, Annabelle Timothy, Aine Rafter, Chloe Farragher have all been huge threats up front for them and are all capable of getting vital scores. In defence, Claire Gannon is a strong presence at centre back and she is not shy to come forward and has been prominent in all their outings to date.

Dublin manager John O'Connell and his backroom team of Helen Cosgrave,- Donal Ryan, and Sandra Tarr are in their second season with this minor side, in the 2020 All-Ireland Championship, they made a superb start winning their first two games before Covid put a halt to the championship.

Having retained the majority of his side he has continued to make progress and it comes as no surprise to see them in the semi-final.

While a lot of Cork's 2020 panel are no longer available Cork are coming off the back of a hugely successful 2019 where the All-Ireland U16 title was secured after a lapse of 16 years as they stopped Galway’s bid for five in a row.

With many of that side now progressing to minor level Cork have a lot of experience of winning big games.

Jerry Wallace has Mick Boland, Mark O’Sullivan and Sonya Walsh and at his side and the work they are putting in is huge and they have left no stone unturned in their attempt to retain the title.

Captain Olivia McAllen and her squad, which includes players of the calibre of Eadoin Goggin, Miriam Healy, Cliona Lynch and Meabh Murphy will give it everything in a bid to get Cork back to another minor final.