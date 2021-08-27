John Horgan: Cork hurling let down by defensive failings too often

WHEN a team loses an All-Ireland senior final by the considerable margin that Cork did last Sunday, harsh reality comes into play.

That’s the way of the world and those on the receiving end of the loss just have to accept that they were not nearly good enough on the day.

For a county of Cork’s standing, it’s all well and good getting into an All-Ireland final and to be fair, the current squad of players did well to achieve that.

But at the end of the day it’s all about travelling the extra mile which is the primary requirement to land the big prize.

Cork were unable to do that to a large degree last Sunday and whilst the year on Leeside is rightfully considered to be one of great progress with the success in the grades below senior, there must be a realisation too that ending the famine which now stretches to 17 years is not going to be easy.

This aul talk of having to lose one to win one rarely applies and there now has to be some mature reflection about where things went so badly wrong last weekend.

It will, obviously, have to start in defence where Cork were found badly wanting and it would be fair to say that defensively the county has been having difficulties in that department since the last successful winning All-Ireland teams.

Don’t get me wrong, there have been some good days too in that sector, some outstanding individual displays but on a collective and consistent basis it has not been often enough.

Is there the settlement that’s required at full-back and centre-back that used to be the case when Diarmuid O’Sullivan manned the edge of the square and outside him Ronan Curran was a colossus flanked by two outstanding wing-backs.

In those days the defence was as close as you could get to being the finished article and until such time as that is replicated, the wait for the next senior title will go on.

And let’s face it, the Cork defence was a well-beaten docket last Sunday.

Admittedly, they were confronted by a Limerick attacking unit that has to be rated now as one of the best we have come across for a very long length of time.

At the outset of the year, there was no great optimism regarding Cork’s prospects, they were certainly not fancied to be one of the two participants on All-Ireland final day.

So, well done for being there but when you get that opportunity you have to seize the moment because there are absolutely no guarantees thereafter.

PROMISE

The year on Leeside has been a huge success at U20 and minor level and that has to generate cautious optimism going forward.

There were some outstanding individual performances in those three winning teams, twice at U20 level and the minors.

But, and we are repeating ourselves here, the step-up to what colleague Eamon Murphy described as elite senior level is vast and only a minority are capable of taking that step.

One player that really stood out in both under-20 campaigns was Ciaran Joyce and I am not saying that because he comes from my own club Castlemartyr.

He looks to be a player with all the attributes required to become a defensive powerhouse, superb aerial ability, very strong on the ball and one who will not be found wanting in the physical stakes.

And he’s quite capable of landing points from distance as Declan Hannon did for Limerick last Sunday.

There are others too but don’t expect too much too soon.

Back to Limerick, John Kiely keeps on about work-rate, work-rate, work-rate.

Limerick had that in abundance and there was no let-up for the 70 minutes and if some of their final deliveries had been better, the 16 point loss could have been a lot more.

Going forward that savage work-rate must be replicated by Cork before it can entertain hopes of competing on a level playing field with Limerick.

Thoughts might now turn to the selection of the All-Stars in various conversations and what the breakdown there will be.

Limerick will dominate that selection and quite rightly so too.

But one has to seriously question The Sunday Game’s Team of the Year that was revealed last Sunday night.

Cork, the All-Ireland finalists, received just one selection, Jack O’Connor. Well done to him and well deserved but just one selection is an absolute joke.

Cork’s Jack O'Connor with Barry Nash and Tom Morrissey of Limerick. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

For this observer, Patrick Collins was the choice for the number one jersey. His save against Tony Kelly to keep Cork in the championship was world-class.

He made another stunning, spectacular save from Tom Morrissey last Sunday and even if he did miscue a few puck-outs he could not be faulted for any goals conceded by Cork this season.

And you would have Patrick Horgan on any team chosen from this campaign. He’s one of the best forwards Cork hurling has ever produced, often trying to deal with poor service.

When he gets possession his scores are a joy to behold as he illustrated in the past few months and I would certainly have him in front of Peter Casey, despite his five points last Sunday before he was injured.

Hopefully, more common sense will apply with the All-Stars selections even if that is not much consolation in Cork right now.