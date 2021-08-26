Rockmount U13s strike early against Carrigtwohill to secure the cup

Rockmount 3 Carrigtwohill United 1

ROCKMOUNT emerged victorious from an exciting encounter with Carrigtwohill United on Thursday evening in Turner’s Cross.

This U13 Local Cup Final saw Rockmount surge ahead early on, grabbing three goals in quick succession.

A Ruairi McSweeney double quickly followed by an own-goal was too high of a mountain to climb for United, though an impressive Noah Eddins finish served as a consolation goal when the full-time whistle blew.

Ruairi McSweeney, Rockmount, with David Dunne and Conor Burke, as he celebrates his second goal against Carrigtwohill United. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

David Dunne almost opened the scoring with an assertive attack seconds after kickoff. The wide-man struck a menacing shot goalwards which skimmed the post, immediately injecting intent into the encounter.

Ruairi McSweeney opened the scoring for Rockmount not long after.

A surging attack caught Carrigtwhohill on their heels and when the bobbling ball fell to McSweeney he made no mistake, drilling the half volley into the back of the net.

McSweeney grabbed his second goal of the game with a magnificent volley from the edge of the box.

A well-worked attack concluded with an out-swinging ball from the left flank to the feet of McSweeney. The Rockmount forward showed immense confidence, striking a perfect effort to the Rockmount made matters worse for their opponents moments later through an unfortunate United own-goal.

Conor Burke gained possession on the left wing once again with a clever pass forward from midfield. The striker took a touch with his left before chopping onto his right and blasting an effort goalwards.

A heavy deflection diverted the shot away from the sprawling ‘keeper and in to grant Rockmount their third goal inside the first 15 minutes.

A magnificent save from Adam Lee and a lunging tackle from Evan O’Regan-O’Connor prevented further damage to the scoreline.

However, a handball was spotted amongst the chaos by the referee and a penalty was awarded to the leading Rockmount side. The spot-kick was skewed far to the left which kept the deficit at three heading into halftime.

Carrigtwohill looked a rejuvenated side once play resumed with an increased intensity posing problems for the team in command.

David Dunne, Rockmount, tackles Sean Óg Madden, Carrigtwohill United. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

A Rian Thornhill chance moments after kickoff with a dangerous run in behind the defence had to be parried behind for a corner by the Rockmount rearguard.

A looping left-legged corner landed at the edge of the six-yard box and into the path of Noah Eddins. The left-midfielder confidently flicked the ball beyond the Rockmount goalkeeper and in to cut the margin to two.

A Ruairi McSweeney free-kick was floated from the right wing towards the penalty spot just after the water break.

The ball was nodded away but only reached the feet of Dunne who swung at the shot on the swivel. Adam Lee could only parry the ball to the boots of the arriving Maguire before quickly returning to his feet to close down the attacker, completing an impressive double-save.

The resulting corner came close to killing all doubt of a comeback. Alex Flynn sprinted towards the back post untouched but failed to apply the finishing touch from a dipping cross.

Ruairi McSweeney, Rockmount, Man of the Match. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

ROCKMOUNT: Dean Morgan, Dean McCarthy, Dylan Patterson, Alex Flynn, Adam Patterson, Darragh Maguire, David Dunne, James O’Mahony, Conor Burke, Ruairi McSweeney, Ben Phillips.

Subs: Jack Harte, Laith Domiati.

CARRIGTWOHILL: Adam Lee, Niall Barry, Sean Óg Madden, Cathal Seymour, Jarlath Cullimore, Roan O’Keeffe, Kyle Kidney, Tom Walsh, Cillian Rooney, Evan O’Regan-O’Connor, Rian Thornhill

Subs: Noah Eddins, Osas Agehdo, Noah Nsengiyumva.

Referee: David O’Donoghue