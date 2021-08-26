Paudie Palmer: Underage wins help ease the pain for Cork hurling fans

WHERE does one begin?

Okay, you take the quill and away with you.

Do we scribble a few lines about Sunday or a few about championship 2021 from a Rebel viewpoint?

The thought process is like Piccadilly Junction on a busy Friday evening. Yes, confusion reigns supreme.

This column doesn’t have the answers, so I don’t expect you to supply any, to questions that may be posed here.

Early on Monday morning, I encountered a lady whose devotion to the Cork senior hurlers is so acute that it may need medical (both counselling and pharmaceutical) intervention. At 3pm on Sunday, she took to bed, no way could she watch.

A family member who lives in the Ballinhassig parish texted and finished her. She didn’t leave the bedroom until Monday morning.

The text simply stated that “Patrick Collins is bate out from pucking it out.”

Her hurling knowledge informed her that Limerick were in control. Later, she was appraised as the extent of the damage. At the Monday morning encounter where verbal communication proved to be a challenge, she asked one question “would Cork win an All-Ireland before she died”?

It was a poignant moment. She is 63.

What do you think? She mentioned something about Hoggie and her voice tapered off. I left; there were no words.

Of course, we should acknowledge the Limerick display which, regardless of the metrics applied, would get a H1.

In 2018, they moved centre stage in the Limerick sporting landscape when they ended a 45-year wait.

Greatness

Now they are entering the corridor of greatness, where the minimum entry requirement is doing a three-in-a-row.

The failure to award of a 65 in the 75th minute of the 2019 semi-final could have contributed to their one-point loss against Kilkenny.

Can they gain membership in the exclusive club? Hard to see why not, their age profile is so advantageous with at least six of the team 25 or under.

If the victory boredom syndrome doesn’t set in and if they keep the extensive management team in place, then they should conquer further climbs.

I know that many of you, have only one indicator of success, but from this corner, 2021 has been a successful one for this county.

As mentioned previously, the prize on offer for all other counties aside from JP’s boys was the silver medal and Cork claimed ownership.

Two famines were ended, the U20/21, 20-year wait on July 10 and 20-year minor one on Saturday evening.

Surely those in charge of the green shoot movement will be pleased with their progress.

The next stage, which of course will be a challenge, is to further develop the players from these two teams.

In the Munster final, where Cork had 11 points to spare over Waterford, he was selected as the player of the match.

In Saturday evening’s final when Galway were beaten by 14, he was again on the shortlist.

Then there is Timmy Wilk from Cobh, who is not only a fine hurler but has also sampled success on athletic tracks. Can he become the first hurler with Polish roots to line out for the Cork senior hurling team?

If the great reaper doesn’t have us in his immediate plans, it will be more than interesting to witness some players from these two/three All-Ireland winning teams graduate to senior school. For many team followers, hope can be as good as it gets!

With the inter-county train having departed the station, club football teams that play in the county board competitions will their begin their 2021 championship journey the weekend after next with their hurling counterparts doing likewise a week later.

To be fair, it is not before time, but with covid still very much part of the landscape, it will be nothing short of a miracle if these championships are completed without causalities, by that I mean teams having to withdraw.

I hope I am wrong.

BACK IN ACTION

This weekend though, the remaining 2020 championship will be completed when Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers meet in Pairc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday at 3pm in the premier senior football.

If we go back 50 years from today, it is hard to believe that neither of these two clubs had won the Cork senior championship.

In the 49 editions since, Nemo Rangers have amassed 21 titles and the Haven have been victorious on five occasions.

So from having none 50 years ago, between them they the now account for in excess of 53% of them. Some transformation!

They have meet in two deciders with Castlehaven winning in 2013 and Nemo emerging victorious two years later.

Predicting a winner on this occasion is in Grand National territory but for what it is worth, am going west for this one.

No, I am totally convinced, considering that more than likely Brian Hurley is an injury absentee and also the Haven will have to deal with the challenge their returning hurlers, the three Cahalane brothers who obviously will have little football played.

Nemo as usual will bring their unique stamp to proceedings and will hope for influential performances their big-name players such as Brian Murphy, Kevin O Donovan, Luke Connolly, Paul Kerrigan, and the Cronin brother Alan and Stephen.

Regardless of the result both of them will in action six days later in the opening round of the 2021 edition.

Strange, I know.

