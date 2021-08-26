Cork soccer star Clare Shine appointed to key position with Glasgow City

GLASGOW City Football Club has announced that Cork’s Clare Shine will be the first-ever Project Co-ordinator for the club’s charity, Glasgow City Foundation.

Alongside her role as first-team player, Shine will play a key part in supporting the work of the foundation to make a difference in the lives of girls and women within their community in addition to providing support and advice for the academy players at Glasgow City.

The Douglas native’s role comprises three key elements she wants to get out to the girls she visits which include; advancing the knowledge and understanding of the importance of health for girls and women, trying to encourage more people into football, and finally to promote equality and diversity.

Shine has also become the club’s Mental Health Ambassador, an area close to her heart and something she wished she had growing up.

Speaking to the club’s official website about the announcement, the former Cork City striker admitted she just couldn’t turn down the opportunity.

”I’m so delighted to take on this role, it didn’t take much thought!” she enthused.

“I’m really looking forward to being involved more with the whole club and Foundation.

“Everyone has seen I’ve had to work my way up… Growing up I would have loved this opportunity to speak to someone within the club so I’m going to take this opportunity to try and assist where I can with the girls within our academy.”

Jamie Beattie, Glasgow City’s Foundation Development Officer also spoke about the announcement and believes Shine will make a significant impact within the organisation.

“I am delighted with Clare’s new role at the club,” he added.

“Clare will have a huge impact within the Foundation as she brings great enthusiasm and lots of ideas. Clare is also a huge role model for so many people and I’m excited to be working alongside her.” Glasgow City CEO and Foundation Trustee Laura Montgomery has also stated that she thinks Shine will be a success in this role.

“When we looked at what we wanted to do, the impact we want to make, it was clear Clare had all the qualities to make a real difference within our community,” she insisted.

“She is not only an outstanding international footballer and role model, but a great person with tremendous aspirations to help others and create opportunities for young girls and women to be who they want to be in life.

“We speak often about you can’t be what you can’t see, and Clare more than represents every aspect of that.

“She has had her struggles, and she overcomes them every day and is a real inspiration to all of us.

“I know she will be a great success in her role off the pitch as much as she succeeds on the pitch, and the young girls and women within our club and local community will benefit greatly.”