Nemo will miss Morgan's influence around the middle in Sunday's county final

NEMO RANGERS will be missing midfielder Peter Morgan for the 2020 Bon Secours county premier senior football championship final against Castlehaven at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday at 3pm.

The ever-present number 8, whose partnership with James McDermott gave the defending champions a solid platform in the centre of the pitch, has a disc problem in his back.

“We’ve known for some time now that he would be out, but it’s a pity because he started all our games at midfield last year and Peter’s a great physical presence for us there,” said manager Paul O’Donovan.

“Yet, as I’ve been telling fellows, one man’s misfortune is another’s opportunity and that’s how we’re looking at it.”

The eagerly anticipated final should have been played last October until Covid ravaged the country.

“Our semi-final was 11 months ago, so there’s no form to go on and our team has evolved in that 11 months.

“If we had played the game, when it was supposed to be played last October, the team would be different from Sunday.

“There would be a couple of changes, fellows switching around, some putting their hands up for selection and I’m sure Castlehaven will be no different.”

Nemo and the Haven emerged from tight semi-finals. Mark Cronin’s late point got the job done for the city club against Duhallow while Mark Collins struck for the sensational goal in a dramatic sudden-death penalty shoot-out against St Finbarr’s.

“It’s a very hard game to call. Back then Castlehaven came through a very difficult group on paper, the so-called Group of Death in west Cork.

“They qualified straight for the semi-final because they had such a high scoring-difference and had a massive game against the ’Barr’s.

“And whether the momentum was with us or the Haven, only the final would have told us that.

“I’m not sure who would have the momentum or the edge and I think it’s going to be a very even match.”

Nemo are mindful that it’s the Haven who last inflicted defeat on them in Cork in 2018.

“That game, which was a hard one to swallow, was an indication of what can happen on the day.

“If we turn up, put in a performance and are beaten, I can accept that.

"Defeats, I believe, are much easier to take, when you’ve put in a performance.

“They gave us a good seeing to that day in Dunmanway. It’s fresh in our memories and I’ve been drilling home to the players that any team is capable of beating us, when we don’t turn up.

“And that’s the key for us on Sunday, turning up and trying to put in a performance.”

Like all involved, O’Donovan admitted the five-month lockdown was a challenge.

“I would say the break didn’t suit us because I don’t think we came out of the break in a good position.

“The teams we played early on seemed to be way fitter than us and I don’t know whether it was us or what.

“Maybe we weren’t giving them enough to do, but I certainly wouldn’t like to go through that again, not seeing each other for five months. The time I saw guys was when I bumped into them.

“We could see that when we got back we were in a bit of trouble though we felt we could manage the 13-weeks before playing again.

“And, in fairness, our fitness coach Cian Sisk did a great job and the extra three weeks allowed us get up another few levels.

“Starting off the season with a county final is most unusual because we’re trying to peak now, get down to some normality before going again.

“And it’s six days for us because we play Valley Rovers on the Saturday and that’s going to be very difficult, win or lose.”

Nemo are well-prepared now for Sunday, according to O’Donovan, who has had four or five weeks with his Cork contingent.

“In the interim all the others were stepping in and as I say I think our first 20 will be different to what it was last October.

“We played Clonakilty, Mallow, a Cork second team and Spa from Kerry in challenges matches and we’re happy with our lot.”