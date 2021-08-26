Tony Considine: Cork must find some new hurlers to return to the final

IT WAS a hard week for all Cork GAA followers, despite the great success of the minors and U20s.

The massive defeat in the All-Ireland senior put a dark cloud over everything. I’m sure if Kieran Kingston and his management team had to do it all again, they would change a lot, but they’re judged on the 70 minutes.

No doubt, Kingston has had many a sleepless night since, wondering what they could have done differently, or more importantly wondering what they did very wrong.

It’s a very dark place to be and the last thing you want is people saying to you ‘hard luck’.

Sympathy is the worst thing you can hear, it’s only all bullshit. I’d prefer to hear ‘ye did things very wrong’ than that rubbish!

I remember watching the Clare team in 1993 and 1994 in Munster finals getting absolutely hammered by Tipperary and Limerick. You could say they were nearly beaten in the parade in both finals they were so bad.

I came away thinking that more than half that team were not good enough for inter-county hurling and wondering where would Clare get the other players from.

But Clare made changes and ended up All-Ireland champions in 1995. I think Cork are in the same position now. I believe that more than half this Cork team are not good enough to win a senior All-Ireland.

I also believe that Cork can find the other half that they need. In a county the size of Cork, it should be easy enough to pick up half a team.

Whatever about management feeling very bad about all this, the players are 10 times worse. When they woke up Monday morning I’d say they would have loved if they got another chance on Tuesday.

It looked to me that they were very nervous even in their warm-up. I think the occasion overtook them. That can happen to some players but it should not happen to the whole team.

Were management jittery as well? Was the pressure too much?

Expectation, especially in a county the size of Cork, is always very high, but expectation and reality can be two different things.

Cork supporters celebrate Shane Kingston's goal. Those good vibes didn't last. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Managing both takes a lot of effort and complete mental toughness. I would say you need to become dogged and ruthless; Limerick, are always like that. They are always on the edge with their game, and maybe sometimes, over the edge, but maybe that is not a bad place to be.

Cork need players with that approach, and sometimes a lot of that comes from management. I’m not talking about dirty play, I’m talking about standing up and being counted.

I’m sure the Cork players are well aware of that now, as they got a lesson on it on Sunday.

Every time you take to the pitch at this level it’s a school day. You are learning all the time. You learn the art of how to grind it out.

You have to be dogged with plenty of resilience especially in a place like Croke Park, and especially on All-Ireland final day. All that media hype and sideshows that go with it have to be completely put out of your mind.

All that matters is the group you are with, both management and players. You have to have an edge about you all the time, even with your family, that is the focus that is needed.

I have heard a few comments from Cork people about my analysis last Sunday. Some agreed and some disagreed, everyone has an opinion, and that is all I’m giving here.

I write what I see in front of me. This is all in a hurling sense, and is not personal, just about hurling.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston with selector Ger Cunningham after the defeat. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

I think Cork made a lot of mistakes on Sunday, both on the field and off, but I also know that the Cork players and management will learn from that. They will have to.

They need some new players and get their team to play to a proper structure, and they need the spine of their team to be really solid, and most of all they need more intensity and aggression on and off the ball.

We all know they have the hurling and they have the pace, but as I have said before, they at least seven new players if they want to win an All-Ireland.

I think they can find them, but it is not up to me, that is up to the management. They are not that far away from the top. After all, that is where they need to be.