Cork camogie boss Paudie Murray: We must play out of our skins to beat Cats

CORK camogie manager Paudie Murray was impressed with Kilkenny’s showing against Wexford last weekend in the All-Ireland senior championship quarter-final.

Having been drawn straight through to the semi-final he sat back and watched the team that his side will face this Sunday in the All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park.

He feels the Rebels will need to produce a big performance to reach another final, their first final in three years.

"I thought Kilkenny were better than they have been for a while. I went away saying that we will have to play out of our skins to have a chance.

"Yes, Wexford weren’t at the same level, but I thought Kilkenny have brought a new element to their game, their support play is better and there’s a good balance to their team.

"Denise Gaule at midfield had a storming game and certainly last week she was the heartbeat of the team. She wasn’t as influential last year but she’s certainly having more of an impact this season. They could start her at midfield or right half-forward, but she’ll drift out either way.

"Mary O’Connell was impressive at centre-forward and Stephanie Fitzgerald at midfield had more of an influence than I thought she would.

"From our perspective, we need to look at where we position our players to maximise their offensive and defensive strengths.

We have yet to select our team and we’ll sit down to do that later this week. We have a lot to consider and there are a number of positions up for grabs.

"It’s a good position to be in and the way the game has gone, sometimes you’re better off finishing than starting with your strongest team.

"You need a strong impactful bench that will come in and finish a game out.

"This is a step up from our group games, as you’d expect it to be for an All-Ireland semi-final. We’re definitely very capable of reaching the final but we’re playing the All-Ireland champions.

"It’s going to be a tough hour but if we bring our A game to the table, and that’s what we’ll have to do, I’m confident we can win it."