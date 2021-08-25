Cork City tie Cian Coleman and Cian Murphy down for another season at the club with both staying as City players until the end of 2022

CORK CITY are delighted to announce that Cian Coleman and Cian Murphy have put pen to paper on new deals at the club, which will see them continue as City players for the 2022 season.

The pair have been two of City's most consistent performers this season, and boss Colin Healy was delighted to get them tied down.

"The two boys have been fantastic this year, and they've signed new contracts for next year, so we're delighted to have that done."

"Cian Coleman has played in different positions this season, and has captained the team on a number of occasions.

"He's been brilliant in and around the training ground, he has been a big player for us this year, and will no doubt be a massive player for us next year as well.

"Cian Murphy is in fantastic form.

"He's got a good run of games behind him, and he's been scoring goals. It's great to have him signed for next season.

"We're playing well at the moment, and we're all working together to build the club to get back to where it was. Is it going to take time?

"Yes, but we're going the right way."

Coleman has slotted in at centre back for most of the season this year, and has chipped in with a few goals so far, while also filling in as captain. The 24-year-old was happy to get the contract signed.

"In previous years, there have been times when I wouldn't know what I'd be doing the following season, but I'm delighted to get it tied down this early and be able to look forward to next season already.

"It's exactly what I wanted. I can see the progression and where the club wants to go. This season probably hasn't gone the way we wanted, but I can see big things happening next year.

Cian Murphy of Cork City in action against Conor McCormack of Galway United during the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Galway United and Cork City at Eamonn Deacy Park in Galway. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

"When Gearóid has been out injured, I've been the captain, which is an honour.

"I'm not the club captain, but when I get to fill that role, I'm honoured and delighted to do it."

Cian Murphy has netted nine goals so far this year, and the Tipperary native is looking forward to continuing in City colours in 2022.

"I'm delighted that it has been done so quick. Now I have a good year-and-a-half to concentrate on, knowing that I'll be here.

"Colin has got a clear plan for next year and I'm delighted to know that I'm part of that."

"It's been a good season for me personally. Obviously, the team is the most important thing, but it's good to be scoring goals and playing well, but most importantly playing every week.

"It has been a dream since I joined the club to be scoring into the Shed End; it's unbelievable with the fans there, and I'm looking forward to seeing more fans coming back over the coming weeks and months."