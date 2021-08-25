Mayo model: Patience and an injection of youth key for Cork football

A YOUTHFUL and energetic Mayo scalped seven-in-a-row chasing Dublin in the recent All-Ireland semi-final in a performance that will have shown other counties what is possible with proper forward planning.

Mayo manager James Horan gave debuts to nine players in 2020 and still managed to steer Mayo to an All-Ireland final. Two of the crew that downed the Dubs, Michael Plunkett and Mattie Ruane, made their championship bows as recently as 2019, while 21-year old Enda Hession made his first start this summer.

That is a lot of players who would appear to be relatively new to championship, yet it was these fresh, young guns who were the side that ultimately halted the Dublin juggernaut in its tracks by being as big, as strong, as fit, and ultimately having more legs than Dessie Farrell’s side.

When David Clarke, Keith Higgins, Chris Barrett, Seamie O’Shea, Donal Vaughan, and Tom Parsons all stepped away en masse from the Mayo panel after last year’s final defeat to Dublin, it appeared to signal the end for Mayo as a serious championship team. That looked to be too many leaders and men to leave at once. And when star forward Cillian O’Connor suffered a season-ending injury it was almost certainly curtains for their hopes of ending 70 years without an All-Ireland.

It is nothing short of remarkable that Horan has completely transformed Mayo so quickly. There appeared to be no transition period at all.

New players came in and instantly performed at levels that are supposed to take a few seasons of strength and conditioning to reach.

And on closer inspection that is probably the point. This all has not happened by accident. Mayo’s young guns aren’t actually that young.

Of the 15 players who started against Dublin, only Eoghan McLaughlin can be considered a true youngster at 21. Attackers Tommy Conroy and Ryan O’Donoghue are 23, while two players who debuted in 2020, Padraig O’Hora and Darren McHale, are 28 and 27 respectively.

Yes, there are young players in the panel, with some of them being introduced off the bench, such as Enda Hession, Jordan Flynn, and Rory Brickenden, while 22-year-old Oisin Mullin would have started only for injury, but the fact is that the average age of this Mayo side is around the mid-20s mark, with only a few of the old stagers left, like Rob Hennelly, Lee Keegan, Aidan O’Shea, and Kevin McLoughlin.

It is quite obvious that all these players who have entered the fray for Mayo in 2020 and 2021 have endured a number of years of tailored S&C programming to get them to the required level. It is not a case of getting players onto a panel and then building them up. Mayo built them up first and then used them when they were ready.

A quick look at the current Cork football panel makes for an interesting comparison. There is, of course, the experienced core of the likes of Kevin O’Driscoll and Mark Collins (31), Brian Hurley, John O’Rourke and Ruairí Deane (29), Luke Connolly and Killian O’Hanlon (28), Ian Maguire and Mattie Taylor (27), but the majority of the panel are all around the 22 and 23 mark. The likes of Sean Powter and Kevin Flahive appear almost old at 24.

Brian Hartnett will be key for Cork going forward, despite the disappointment of Killarney this summer. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The lack of experience is particularly notable in defence. In the routing by Kerry in this year’s Munster final, Cork had only one defender over the age of 25, in the form of Mallow’s Taylor. Against Dublin, Mayo only had one defender under that age.

Age is certainly not the be-all and end-all, but as Alan Hansen famously said “you win nothing with kids”, and for Cork football that adage appears to hold true.

All Cork supporters are aware that there is talent in the county, but they are also realistic to know that it might take a few years for this panel to mature to a level where they can compete Kerry, Mayo, and Dublin.

Part of that development is physical, part mental, and part of it is in terms of gaining the necessary experience that only age can bring. Given the Cork U20s’ recent provincial success, there will be calls for Diarmuid Phelan, Tommy Walsh, Jack Cahalane and David Buckley to be called up the senior ranks, and we can certainly expect to see a few of that panel to make the leap in the not too distant future.

The answer to Cork’s problems may be as much with time as with new personnel, as adding a few years on to the birth certs of the likes of Sean Meehan, Daniel O’Mahony, Brian Hartnett, and Cathail O’Mahony should see Cork having a mature core that can compete at the highest level.