Cork will regroup after damaging Meath defeat and challenge Dublin again

THE end, when it came, was brutal.

Seven points up with less than five minutes to play in a TG4 LGFA All-Ireland semi-final. A poor game against Meath only began to flicker to life in the dying embers and yet, somehow Cork managed to throw it away.

Make no mistake, Meath were deserving winners.

Anyone who has followed the TG4 championships over the past couple of years knows that a Meath team that lost two consecutive All-Ireland intermediate finals before defeating Westmeath to finally claim the trophy and move up to senior are serious operators.

Add to that, Meath’s performances in their first senior campaign including a notable two-point loss to Cork in Birr.

Manager Eamonn Murray was aggrieved that his team missed two glorious goal chances and had what looked like a perfectly good goal ruled out that day. Yet, this shrewd manager picked up enough information and used it in his side’s semi-final to turn the tables on their opponents.

From goalkeeper to full-forward, Meath are the real deal.

The Leinster side merely re-emphasised that fact by turning defeat into victory at Croke Park. Full-back Mary Kate Lynch gives little away. Centre-back Aoibhin Cleary, midfielders Orlagh Lally and Máire O’Shaughnessy will run and close down forwards all day.

Their fitness levels are on a par with every other senior contender in the country, Cork and Dublin included.

Yet, don’t think for one second that Meath are all fitness and no finesse. Far from it.

A forward line boasting the combined talents of Stacey Grimes, Niamh O’Sullivan, Vikki Wall, and Emma Duggan will test the best defences, including the champions in the final. Meath head into their first senior LGFA decider with nothing to lose. A dangerous scenario for Mick Bohan and the champions despite their opponents’ lack of experience.

What of Cork? Where did it all go wrong?

A crazy five-minute spell in which Cork conceded a penalty, turned over possession for a point and then gave the ball to their opposing forward line, ended in disaster. Unable to conjure up a response, Cork couldn’t stop a buoyant Meath team who sensed victory and went for the jugular.

Marie O'Callaghan of Cork battling against Meath. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Fitzgerald put it down to lack of proper game management and that’s a fair assessment. His young players will learn from an experience unlikely to leave their thoughts throughout winter.

In Cork’s defence, injuries have plagued their campaign and hit again with the loss of Ciara O’Sullivan after nine minutes at Croke Park. Add in Niamh Cotter’s year-long absence, Orla Finn’s injury woes, plus others coming back from similar long-term absences like Doireann O’Sullivan, Laura O’Mahony, and Marie Ambrose and this year has been anything but straightforward.

The truth is that showed flashes of brilliance in spells in league and championship, yet, the nagging sense that a full-70 minute performance, the kind Dublin seem to conjure up game after game, was absent, might become an issue at the business end of the championship.

So it proved, yet the wider picture is worth noting.

Take away the out-of-character five-minute meltdown and Cork would be preparing for a ninth All-Ireland final appearance since 2011.

No one else has come close to dethroning the Dubs more than Cork over the past five years. Consistency or quality of performance has never been the issue, getting over the line against the champions has.

SOLID BASE

The county’s underage structures are in rude health too with Cork looking at the possibility of a clean sweep of Munster U14, U16 and minor titles before the end of the season. The quality of those budding stars is underlined by the increasing numbers trialling just to get on the final 30 of each panel.

Add in a wealth of emerging talent blooded at senior level over the past couple of years including Sadhbh O’Leary, Katie Quirke, Erika O’Shea, Méabh Cahalane, Emma Cleary and Abbie O’Mahony.

Fitzgerald has always looked at the bigger picture. The Meath capitulation will be as gutting for the Cork manager, his backroom team, and players as well as their supporters.

A fully-fit Cork squad coupled with even more recruits from their minor set-up is capable of challenging again next year.