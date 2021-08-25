The John Horgan column: No shame being second best to a fantastic team

SOMETIMES across the great sporting landscape you just have to put up your hand and accept that you were second best.

That was as obvious as night follows day in Croke Park last Sunday where Cork were concerned.

There should, however, be no shame in defeat, despite its magnitude because the Limerick team that they were second best to has now entered the category as being one of the greatest we have been privileged to see in action.

In the modern era, they rightfully take their place alongside the Kilkenny team that won four titles in a row under Brian Cody.

And there should be no debate about the greatness of this Limerick team who could, quite easily, be going for the five in a row next season if a clearcut 65 had been awarded to them in the final seconds of the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kilkenny.

Three All-Ireland wins in four years represents a magnificent achievement, all the more so given the quality of the chasing pack.

If you had not been watching last Sunday’s final and came at half-time and looked at the scoreboard you might think that in fact, you were looking at the final scoreline.

After 35 minutes, Limerick had 3-18 on the board, 3-16 from general play and nine times out of 10 that tally would have been good enough to win any game.

The perception is very much that Cork hurling is on an upward trajectory and, quite rightly, that is based on the events leading into last Sunday, two All-Ireland U20 titles in the space of a short few weeks and a wonderful All-Ireland minor victory last Saturday night.

But in the hurling mad county of Cork, everything is about the big days in the big finals in the big house on Jones’s Road.

There was room for cautious optimism going up to the capital last Sunday morning, solid victories over Clare, Dublin, and Kilkenny had generated a lot of momentum.

But Limerick, as they had already proved, are a completely different story and their first-half performance last Sunday was surely the best we have ever witnessed, yes better than anything Kilkenny produced in their glorious innings.

Ten scorers, 3-16 of their 3-18 taly being converted from open play and quite a few of their scores arriving from turnovers.

That was some scoring spree and despite big leads being whittled down in the recent past there was simply no way back for Cork, the All-Ireland final of 2021 was a done deal at the interval.

Cork were simply torn asunder by the majesty of Limerick’s performance in all sectors of the field.

Cork selectors Ger Cunningham and Diarmuid O'Sullivan watch on from the stand. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Croke Park, the field of dreams, had become a field of nightmares.

Limerick’s greater experience, their scoring power, the construction of those scores, the physicality, the support play, the defensive prowess all combined to shatter the aspirations of Cork players and supporters alike.

Over the 70 minutes, Limerick had 13 scorers, surely a record in itself. They lost Peter Casey at half-time to injury, but at that juncture he had already posted five sumptuous points from play.

Cork had huge difficulty in defence, trying to put the shackles on Gearoid Hegarty, Adrian Gillane, and the superb Cian Lynch. Only for a quite spectacular save from Patrick Collins, Limerick would have added a fourth goal early in the second half.

If you were rating this Limerick team, not one of them would have been under nine and quite a few of them on the 10 mark. Only a handful of Cork players would rate above the six mark, Seamie Harnedy being one with four fine points from play. Patrick Horgan was often fighting a lone battle, but he drove over two superb points, won a few frees and converted a few very good ones.

To be fair, every Cork player gave their best, but sometimes your best is nowhere near good enough when you are confronted by the sheer superiority of your opponents.

Shane Kingston delivered a wonderful goal to counteract Hegarty’s opener, but thereafter the hill, that should be mountain, was just too steep to climb.

NO GUARANTEES

So, what now for Cork hurling? At first glance, it should be okay given the success at minor and U20 level.

But that’s not here nor there right now and the step-up to the standards that Limerick have now set will be huge and there are never guarantees.

Didn’t Limerick win three All-Ireland U21 titles in the early 2000s and got nowhere for a long time at senior?

And even if you did get back to where you were last Sunday it’s a near certainty that Limerick would stand in your way again.

Simply put, this Limerick team is going to be around for quite a while. They might not match the Dubs' football achievements, but they might not be that far off either.

There will be a time for Cork to reassess, to regroup, and try to strengthen but there’s a long road back to Croker next autumn.

And for any county, getting through the Munster minefield at the group stage next season will be immensely difficult.

For now, though, let’s salute an awesome Limerick team.