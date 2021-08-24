Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 08:30

MSL soccer: First-half goals help Carrigaline United to win over College Corinthians

Carrigaline’s Nathan Manson-Browne celebrates his goal against College Corinthians in their Beamish Stout Senior Premier Division game at Ballea Park. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Noel O’Sullivan

Carrigaline United 2

College Corinthians 1

CARRIGALINE stretched their lead at the top of the Beamish Stout Senior Premier Division to four points with a 2-1 win at home to College Corinthians on Monday evening.

Carrigaline came from behind to lead 2-1 at the break and they ran out deserving winners, even if they had to withstand late pressure from Corinthians who had to play most of the second half with 10 men after Evan Browne was sent off before the hour mark.

Earlier in the game, the Corinthians striker had given his side the perfect start when, after two minutes, he raced on to a measured delivery over the top from Craig Donnellan and, from the angle of the penalty area, he drilled the ball into the far corner, beyond home keeper Ian Giltinan.

Carrigaline came into this game unbeaten after four and their response to conceding was positive.

Three minutes later Conor O’Herlihy flashed a header narrowly over Shane Sherlock’s crossbar following a corner on the right. It was a cameo of what was to come five minutes later when another corner from the same side was met by centre-back James McSweeney whose powerful header flew past Sherlock.

Corinthians enjoyed a lot of possession in their own half, but chances were scarce for the visitors for the remainder of the half.

Indeed, Carrigaline asked most of the questions on that front in the first period. New signing from Cobh Wanderers, Nathan Manson-Browne, did well to control the ball on his chest on 24 minutes, turned well and held off his marker, but he didn’t get good connection on his shot and Sherlock saved easily.

However the former Corinthians man did better just after the half-hour mark when raiding full-back Darragh Corcoran’s well-delivered cross from the left to the far post was met by the striker who crashed the ball home for a 2-1 lead.

Carrigaline were in control now and although Corinthians had a couple of efforts blocked in the box, it was Carrigaline who went closest again when Killian Murphy brought a good save out of Sherlock at his near post shortly before half-time.

Corinthians upped the tempo at the start of the second period and a minute in, they went close to a leveller when Darragh O’Sullivan-Connell’s cross from the right was met by Dave O’Connor at the far post, but his header went narrowly wide.

Corinthians suffered a blow in the 55th minute when Browne picked up his second yellow for a late challenge.

Carrigaline lifted their game again and Sherlock came to Corinthians’ rescue two minutes later, once again denying Murphy with a fantastic save from the Carrigaline man’s effort inside the penalty area.

Corinthians upped the tempo and began to play a bit more direct and a Donnellan cross was headed off the line by the excellent McSweeney as a couple of opponents threatened at the far post.

Carrigaline were still busy at the other end and Manson-Browne saw his volley go close after Dylan O’Flaherty touched the ball into his path following a cross from the left.

Corinthians were now pressing hard and the home goal led something of a charmed life in the final 15 minutes.

Donnellan had a shot from distance well held by Giltinan; the ball was then scrambled off the line amid Corinthians calls that it had crossed over and Liam Cronin had a header come off the post following a free-kick.

In the end, Carrigaline were worthy of the three points and will remain top going into their next game, a trip to St Mary’s next Monday.

Rockmount could close the gap to one, though, if they beat Douglas Hall at home this evening, (7.45pm).

Also tonight (7pm) Ringmahon should claim their first league win when Midleton visit Ringmahon Park while Corinthians will regroup for the visit of Avondale on Saturday.

CARRIGALINE UNITED: Ian Giltinan, Darragh Buckley, Darragh Corcoran, David Crotty, James McSweeney, Stephen D’Arcy, Dylan O’Flaherty, Killian Murphy, Nathan Manson Browne, Conor O’Herlihy, Jason Ring.

Subs: Andy Daunt for O’Herlihy (69), Ronan Connolly for Ring (75), Matt Knight for O’Flaherty (90).

COLLEGE CORINTHIANS: Shane Sherlock, David O’Connor, Scott McCarthy, Andrew Neville, Conor Walsh, Craig Donnellan, Darragh O’Sullivan Connell, Evan Galvin, Evan Browne, Sean Brosnan, Shane Daly Butz.

Subs: Liam Cronin for Brosnan (59), Karl Caulfield for O’Sullivan Connell (64)

Referee: Ray Murphy.

