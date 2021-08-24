Cork youngsters learn lessons in All-Ireland semi-final defeats

ONE lesson to be learned by the Cork youngsters who helped win Munster minor and U20 football titles this season is that beating Kerry isn’t the be-all-and-end-all of things and doesn’t define either players or the campaign.

The 2021 inter-county year ended on a disappointing note with the heavy defeat by a fine Tyrone side in the All-Ireland minor semi-final in Tullamore at the weekend.

The Ulster champions play Meath in the decider at Croke Park on Saturday at 1.30, a curtain-raiser to the All-Ireland senior semi-final between Tyrone and Kerry and there is sure to be a big representation from the northern county at headquarters.

Tyrone will be highly fancied to end an 11-year wait since their eighth and most recent title, when they pipped Cork by a point in the 2010 final, denying the Rebels a senior-minor double in the process.

It will be some measure of compensation for Cork should Tyrone triumph because they can at least say they were beaten by the eventual champions, a bit like the U20s.

They, too, had pipped Kerry in a thriller at the semi-final stage and while Cork impressed in a 10-point victory over Tipperary in the final, Offaly had their measure in the All-Ireland semi-final.

The Leinster champions carried that form into the final against Roscommon and apart from a few hairy moments early on and a late Rossies goal, Offaly controlled matters for the most part.

Both Cork All-Ireland semi-final defeats reflected Offaly’s searing speed and a voracious appetite for success while Tyrone were simply better in every aspect, individually and collectively.

It’s all part of the learning curve for players who are realistically only starting out on their inter-county journeys and that at 16-17 years of age there’s obviously much to take on board.

While the pathway from development squads onwards is clearly identified, the road from here to U20, which is the next staging post, is bumpy and uncertain.

Next season they will be U18, but there is no club championship at that level as ordained by Croke Park.

It’s the same at U19, where there is no competitive football at all which means there is a three-year gap between the two national championships.

The onus then falls on second-level schools and clubs to try and fill the void, which becomes even more problematic in the Covid pandemic, when a whole season was wiped clean.

That’s fine for those players exposed to the likes of the Corn Ui Mhuiri, especially when facing Kerry opposition, but those not involved in colleges’ football must look to their clubs for the relevant guidance and instruction.

Under-age success, be it at provincial or national levels, doesn’t guarantee future senior success, only providing potential, nothing else.

Kerry are a case in point because their impressive five-in-a-row of All-Ireland minors from 2014 and eight on the spin in Munster wasn’t reflected at U21/U20.

Not only did Kerry fail to land a title with any of those teams, but they were unable to reach a final as Offaly, Galway, Cork, Kildare and Dublin tasted glory.

Cork U20 manager Keith Ricken has taken stock of the talent at his disposal from the minors, having been an interested observer at all their matches.

He pointed out recently that some 16 players from his extended squad are eligible again in 2022 and no doubt Ricken will be keeping tabs on the club championships which are looming large on the horizon.

This year he plucked two players from the 2020 minors, Tommy and Colin Walsh from Kanturk, and with the 2019 All-Ireland winning side also coming on stream now, there is sure to be no shortage of candidates.

At senior level Cork’s promotion from division 3 at the first attempt was anticipated as well as necessary though the Munster final loss to Kerry placed everything in perspective.

Former Armagh star, Oisin McConville, suggested a way forward for Cork in the aftermath.

“For now, Cork need to forget about beating Kerry in Munster,” he said.

“They need to create a base for themselves in Division 2, try to get into Division 1, and work it that way.”