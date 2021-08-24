No Joy for Douglas or Raffeen Creek in Finals

THE Douglas Women’s Senior Cup suffered disappointment last week, losing out in the national semi-final.

The team traveled to Dublin last week in the hope of claiming a national title.

The Munster East champions were paired against Roscommon in their Quarter-final on Friday.

Kate McCann and Clodagh Coughlan put two points on the board for the Cork side early on and it was almost a race to see who would finish first as Sara Byrne, Karen O’Neill and Aoife Ni Thuama were all leading their matches.

Ni Thuama was the first to win and that put Douglas on course to face Lahinch in the AIG Senior Cup semi-final.

This was a much closer match with Lahinch getting off to a very strong start.

Aoife Ni Thuama posted the first result in favour of Douglas but it looked as if Lahinch had the upper hand in the other four matches.

Clodagh Coughlan won but when Karen O’Neill and Kate McCann lost the score was 2-2.

Sara Byrne was up against an in form Aideen Walsh, and the Clare golfer was four up at one stage in the back nine.

Byrne, who delayed her return to Miami in order to play in the finals, stuck at the task and began eating to Walsh’s lead.

The Lahinch lead evaporated over the back nine and the match was all square after 18.

Sudden death followed and it was Walsh who won the match for Lahinch on the 19th.

It was bitterly disappointing for Douglas who have shown real form this summer.

Karl Bornemann is currently leading the Seniors Order of Merit. Picture: Niall O'Shea

Byrne headed off to Miami on Sunday and after a few weeks of lectures and practice she can look forward to a busy autumn with the NCCA Fall series of college events.

Rafeen Creek came very close to winning their first Golf Ireland pennant on Sunday when they reached the final of the Munster Country Clubs. Raffeen were hosting finals and on Sunday morning they had an impressive win over Castlegregory.

Declan Feagan, Sean Wade, Ciaran Gobl and Martin O’Regan all won their matches to see the Cork side through to the final.

Thomas O’Callaghan, Darragh O’Callaghan and Michael Morris were the other three members of the team.

Four new faces were brought in for the final. Stephen Walsh, Paddy Caroll, Ryan Carroll and Sean Cuffe all lined out hoping that hope advantage along with fresh legs would help.

Unfortunately for Raffeen, they faced a very strong Spanish Point team in the final.

The Clare side were looking to win their third consecutive title and their strength and experience showed as they went on to win in impressive fashion.

While the lost out on the course, the members of Raffeen did a great job as hosts.

There were plenty of volunteers on hand to help the visiting teams and ball spotters on several holes helped the pace of play for all four teams.

It was the first final to be held in Raffeen for several years and the club proved itself to be fitting venue.

There’s a strong Cork presence on the Irish Seniors Order of Merit, with just two events to go there are four Cork golfers in the top five.

Karl Bornemann is top of that list thanks to his win at the Irish Seniors Close in Tramore and a second place in the Connacht Seniors.

Second place is currently held by John O’Brien. He won the Munster Seniors in Tipperary back in June and a second place at the Irish Close. Kinsale’s Kieran McCarthy is in third place and he has had an impressive start to his first year in the seniors.

He recorded three top ten finishes in his four events, and his performances to date suggest that a win is on the horizon in the near future.

Cork’s Pat Finn is another man who has shown good form over the past three months, he’s currently fifth in the order of merit thanks to two top ten finishes and two other counting finishes so far.

Muskerry's Jack Egan in action at the South of Ireland. He has been selcted for the Munster Senior Interprovincial team. Picture: Niall O'Shea

Bornemann and O’Brien will miss this weeks Leinster Seniors in Rosslare as they will be travelling to Slovakia for the European Seniors, meaning that McCarthy and others will have a chance to overtake the leaders.

The likelihood is that the Irish Seniors Open will decide the order of merit standings.

That’s the last event of the year and is scheduled for Donegal Golf Club in late October.

The senior interprovincials take place in Shannon this week and there are several Cork golfers in action.

On the Womens team, three Cork golfers have retained their places from the winning 2019 side.

Rachel Thompson, Paula Walsh and Clodagh Coughlan have all been selected and the manager is Sinead Enright from Macroom.

On the mens side, Cork golfers make up half of the team. Irish Close champion Peter O’Keeffe leads the charge alongside Cathal Butler who also featured in the 2019 matches.

Jack Egan and Paul Buckley are making their debut in Munster colours, although Egan would have represented Munster at Under 16 and Under 18 level.

Egan’s selection came on the back of good performances at the North, South and Close while Buckley has impressed for much of this year.

From his win in Dubai at the start of the year to his consistent performance over the past two months, Buckley has shown that he has reached the elite level.

Captain Michael Coote and Manager George Mellerick have gone for three more debutants in a new look side.

Tralee’s Darren O’Sullivan is joined by Darragh Flynn (Carton House) and Richard Knightley (Royal Dublin) who both have Munster.

There was also good news from Golf Ireland when it was confirmed the underage inter-provincials would take place this year.

The series, which includes matches for Under-18 Boys and Girls as well as Under-16 and Under-14 Boys, was due to take place in July but was postponed due to the COVID-19 restrictions that applied at the time.

On the October date, the event will proceed but with teams playing two matches instead of three.

The winners of the two matches played on the first day will play each other for the title on the second day, while the losers will play off for third and fourth place.

Where a match is tied, the number of holes up on aggregate will determine the winner.