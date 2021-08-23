Cork's boxing legacy continues to shine and grow thanks to it's former and and current stars

IRELAND'S recent Olympic boxing success has once again heightened the profile of the sport all over the country.

However, in Cork, this work has been in progress over the last ten years.

Boxing is a sport that needs constant attention and positive publicity.

Through this weekly column, the Echo has sought to keep the spotlight on all generations.

This keeps the Cork boxing family together as it reflects on the past, rejoices in the current success and focuses on the future.

This week's page provides the reader with an opportunity to look briefly at one club and see the great work, effort, time, and dedication being put into Cork boxers.

All Cork boxing clubs are doing outstanding work to promote and advance the sport.

The Covid-19 pandemic has halted and damaged this progress.

However, the enthusiasm is still there, and all Cork's clubs are reared up and ready to go.

One such example is a club based on the southside of the city.

The Spartan BC operate in Turner's Cross.

In recent years the club has enjoyed constant success. Many County, Munster and All-Ireland titles have been won by the unit.

One of the main difficulties confronting this and all clubs is to hold the interest of their boxers as they get older.

This is both an obstacle and a challenge.

This also is the main focus of the Cork County Board's recent club study.

On this page today is a picture of Spartan BC boxer Cathal Crowley with his coaches Paddy McSweeney and Mark Hennessey.

Cathal Crowley, Boy 4 86kg All-Ireland Champion 2016, pictured with his coaches Paddy McSweeney and Mark Hennessy at the Spartan BC Clubhouse this week. Picture: Doug Minihane

This photo was taken in 2016 when Cathal won a Boy 4 All-Ireland title.

Following this triumph, Cathal went on the win further All -Ireland titles.

Today, he's developed into a great prospect for the future.

Cathal is a member of club whose policy is to constantly motivate their boxers.

This policy also helps to embellish the overall pool of Cork boxers who will challenge for Senior and Elite titles at National level.

The Cork County Board are about to promote a huge campaign to ensure every effort is made to develop our boxers from the age of 16 to 21 and thereafter.

Many young boxers believe that if their show potential, the pro ranks are an attractive proposition.

However, not all fighters are not suited to this path, and many find that if it does not work out, they quit the sport.

Going forward, to emphasise, Cork will be to promoting Elite champions and potential Olympians.

The next Olympics is Paris 2024, and Cork is hopeful that Christina Desmond will qualify for this Olympiad.

Another picture on this column shows double Olympian Kieran Joyce with his bother Gordan and former boxing columnist and sports writer Brendan Mooney.

Kieran won six Elite titles and represented Ireland at the Olympics in Los Angeles in 1984 and Seoul in 1988.

He represented Ireland over 100 times and won a bronze medal at the European Championships in Bulgaria in 1983.

At both Olympiads, he was unlucky not to have won a medal as he lost out on split decisions on both occasions.

When he reflected on an outstanding career, he said. "My greatest disappointment of all was at the Seoul Olympics.

Former Sunnyside greats Gordon and Kieran Joyce pictured with the renowned sports journalist and boxing writer Brendan Mooney. Picture: Doug Minihane

"I had won my first Elite title at 18 years of age in 1983 and European bronze the same year.

"The following year, I went to the Olympics in LA and lost out on a split decision, but this gave me great experience."

Joyce believes that that the Seoul Olympics in 1988 were the games he was primed for.

He was 23 years old age and super fit.

At this stage in his career, he was the darling of the National Stadium in Dublin and had enjoyed a long unbeaten run boxing at light -middleweight.

All the Seoul Olympics, Joyce met Ugandan fighter Franco Wangyama after winning his first bout.

Joyce gave a great display of boxing that night and felt he had done more than enough to win.

However, in a very close split decision the judges gave the nod to the Ugandan.

Following that bout, Joyce said: "This decision killed me. I was sure I had won their fight."

Pragmatically, Joyce added. "The last person a fighter can fool is himself, and when the decision was called, I was utterly devastated.

"Wherever you go in the in the ring, it's left to the opinion of the judges, and there will always be strange decisions, that's boxing."

Elsewhere, it is 60 years since the first Cork representative team defeated Dublin in 1961.

Four years ago, that team had a reunion at a Boxing Breakfast.

Each member of that team was presented with a silver tray, and today Cork boxing salutes out sporting ambassadors of 60 years ago.