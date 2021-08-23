Cork smashed by an unstoppable force but better days lie ahead

LONG before the sliotar was thrown in you could feel the tension and excitement in the air as Cork fans made their way to Croke Park in the hope of ending an unbelievable week on a high for the county.

With the All-Ireland U20 and minor titles already in the bag, there were hopes we could pull off what would have been simply heaven — a Rebel treble.

No one was under any illusions of the task ahead and the closer you got to the stadium the atmosphere grew as fans mingled and the usual banter ensued.

But there can only be one winner and sadly for the Rebels, it was not to be their day. Limerick were simply awesome and Cork couldn’t live with them, just like any other side they have faced this year.

A bit like the Dublin footballers for the last number of years, Limerick are an unstoppable force at the moment and if you picked the best of the rest they probably wouldn’t beat them.

To score 3-18 in any game is top-class but to score it in one half just shows the quality of this side, and all bar two were from play.

Just like their clash in the first round of the Munster Championship, it was the second quarter that killed off any hope of a Cork win.

Trailing by five at that stage, it was 13 by half-time as Limerick stretched their legs and their lead and, realistically, Cork needed a miracle to come back.

Limerick were running the Cork defence ragged, particularly the full-back line where Peter Casey (until he went off injured) and Seamus Flanagan were having a field day, something you don’t say too often against O’Leary and O’Donoghue, and Aaron Gillane wasn’t doing too badly either!

In fairness to Tim O’Mahony, Mark Coleman, and Eoin Cadogan they were battling hard with Gearoid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, and Tom Morrissey and, overall, they were doing ok.

However, as the game went on Lynch’s influence grew and grew and by the end, he was pulling strings just like he always does. It would be difficult to single out any Limerick player above the others because as a unit they were unstoppable.

They don’t seem to have a weak link and were on top in all lines of the pitch. Defensively they didn’t give Cork an inch and that showed on the scoreboard in every quarter.

If you break it down to the four quarters around the water breaks, Limerick won the first by five points, the second by eight and the third by three. It was honours even in the final quarter, but by then the game was well and truly over as a contest.

We had no answer to the masters but, just like Dublin, the day will come when someone will dethrone this great side.

And the Rebels will most definitely be very much in the mix when that day comes.

Cork’s Jack O'Connor with Barry Nash and Tom Morrissey of Limerick. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

It’s easy to forget that most of this side have yet to turn 24 and will have many a better day in the Rebel red in time to come.

They have given us some great days out this year and have lifted the county with their heroic displays along the way. Now they need the supporters to show just how much they mean to them and they will.

Because the one thing you are guaranteed is that that support is there no matter what — through thick and thin they will always get behind the hurlers.

Looking down from high in the Hogan Stand there was a moment when The Rock and Eoin Cadogan embraced as the former comforted the latter.

Two great warriors for their county and one can only wonder was Cadogan taking it all in as he knew it could be his last appearance at Croke Park.

That decision is for another day, but if he decides to step back from the county, he owes it nothing for his endeavours over the last 15 years and more.

Just like all the players and management, he has given it everything this year but they just come against a force in Limerick that are the kings at the moment.