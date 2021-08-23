'Limerick's power and class comes from years of conditioning'

TV pundit Donal Óg Cusack’s comment that it is like trying to play hurling against Harry Potter best summed up Cork’s attempts to dethrone All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick.

There was a tangible air of excitement among RTÉ’s All-Ireland hurling final panel before the game.

The importance of the occasion being played in front of a large attendance was not lost on any of the pundits.

“Walking down Jones’ Road the last 18 months has been a fairly lonely stroll, so to meet all the people, everybody smiling, everybody being so happy was fantastic.

“Having 40,000 people here will more than make up for all the empty seats,” Cusack commented shortly before throw-in.

“It was an eerie day standing over there in that corner 18 months ago,” Anthony Daly added.

“It is just something we don’t ever want to experience again. Hopefully, we will have the full house back for next year’s final but it is fantastic to have 40,000 here today.

“I was down in Limerick for a few days and the demand for tickets, in both counties, has been severe,” added Henry Shefflin.

“Focusing on your own performance is the thing now. Limerick are well experienced, but Cork, to be fair, have the tradition of playing in All-Ireland finals and won’t fear that.”

Interestingly, all three pundits agreed that the 2021 All-Ireland was Limerick’s to lose and were proven correct.

The champions built an unbelievable 3-18 to 1-11 interval lead resulting in Cusack to quip: “It is like trying to play hurling against Harry Potter”.

Limerick did indeed produce magical spells of hurling throughout the game and ran out comprehensive winners.

Cork could have no complaint with the result and it was left to Shefflin, Cusack, and Daly to list all their superlatives in an attempt to honour one of senior hurling’s greatest ever teams.

“I think that Limerick team has rewritten the textbook on how to play high-level hurling over the last couple of years and congratulations to them,” Cusack added.

“We couldn’t have given them more praise than we have done over the last few years. Congratulations to the Limerick people as well.

“They love their sport, but love their hurling as well. I hope they enjoy it.

You’d wonder how this team hasn’t won four All-Ireland championships in a row, they’ve been that good and that consistent. That much ahead of everybody else.”

“I think losing the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final has been a serious motivation for this Limerick team,” Shefflin said.

“This is a different Limerick team to that of 2018. They have completely evolved. Their levels of performance are just going up and up. There is growth every year.”

Daly made a pertinent point about a young generation of Limerick hurling supporters growing up amidst unprecedented success on Shannonside.

“There are Limerick 12- and 13-year-olds out there that think they are Kilkenny!” he said.

“I would be thinking of all those Limerick people that went home after the heartbreak of losing the 1996 All-Ireland final. The torture of 1994 and the great battles we had against them. Look at it all now. They went about their work and are now reaping the rewards.

“You would have to say that Cork are at the same stage. Today was a huge setback, but the rising tide is still coming but today was a huge dent.”

Shefflin added: “My children are at home thinking they are Aaron Gillane and Kyle Hayes! Just look at Limerick’s age profile. Gearoid Hegarty is 27. Morrissey, Gillane and Lynch all 25. Flanagan is 24. Hayes scarily only 23. They have serious talent coming.

“Limerick are sending out a message to Cork with that,” Daly stated.

“Although Cork’s minors were incredible last night, Limerick are not going away anytime soon.”

“Anthony mentioned the word organisation earlier,” Cusack concluded.

“Everyone knows about it at this stage. A long while ago, Anthony was part of that initial Limerick Academy.

“They stole a march on everybody else and got organised. When you see the great players they had out here today, years of work went into that.

“The strength and conditioning of the Limerick players doesn’t come over a winter, that comes over years of education.”